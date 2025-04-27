NY Times Downplays Pilot Error In Deadly DC Crash To Push Preferred Narrative

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJMedia.com,

Once again, the failing New York Times is running interference and burying the real story to protect their preferred narrative.

An article headlined "Missteps, Equipment Problems and a Common but Risky Practice Led to a Fatal Crash," which is about January's devastating crash at Reagan National Airport, is a textbook example of mainstream media malpractice.

An honest headline would have read, "Helicopter Pilot Ignored Multiple Safety Warnings Before Fatal Crash."

The liberal paper of record spent roughly a thousand words dancing around the obvious truth: a helicopter pilot directly caused this tragedy by ignoring multiple explicit warnings.

But that wouldn't fit their preferred story about "systemic failures," would it?

Let me spell out what the Times buried deep in their article: The Black Hawk pilot received clear, explicit warnings about altitude from their co-pilot.

The co-pilot explicitly instructed them to turn away from the passenger jet. And what did they do? They ignored those warnings and flew straight into the path of an American Airlines flight carrying 64 innocent people.

The Black Hawk was 15 seconds away from crossing paths with the jet. Warrant Officer Eaves then turned his attention to Captain Lobach. He told her he believed that air traffic control wanted them to turn left, toward the east river bank. Turning left would have opened up more space between the helicopter and Flight 5342, which was heading for Runway 33 at an altitude of roughly 300 feet. She did not turn left.

But instead of leading with these crucial facts, the Times gives us a meandering story about "visual separation procedures" and "aviation practices." Classic mainstream media sleight-of-hand — when the facts don't fit your preferred narrative, bury them under a mountain of context and systemic analysis.

Here's what the Times doesn't want you to focus on: This wasn't some complex system failure that Democrats can use to blame the Trump administration for.

This wasn't about equipment problems or procedural issues.

This was about a pilot who ignored basic safety protocols and clear warnings from their co-pilot. Full stop.

As we know, the liberal media and the Democratic Party immediately sought to blame the Trump administration for the crash, claiming that FAA cuts created the environment for the crash to happen.

The Army Black Hawk was flying well above its approved altitude.

The co-pilot knew it.

Air traffic control knew it.

The families of the 64 people who lost their lives in this entirely preventable tragedy deserve better than the Times' narrative manipulation.

They deserve the truth, plainly stated: Their loved ones died because a pilot ignored multiple explicit warnings and violated basic safety protocols.

They don’t want us focusing on the pilot because then some uncomfortable questions have to be asked.

Remember this the next time the mainstream media tries to lecture us about "speaking truth to power" or "holding people accountable." Their idea of accountability apparently depends entirely on whether the truth fits their preferred narrative.

In the meantime, I'll keep doing their job for them -- telling the truths they won't tell, and calling out their propaganda for what it is.