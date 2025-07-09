Obama Wants The Power To Define 'Facts'

Authored by J.B. Shurk via AmericanThinker.com,

The Connecticut Forum hosted Barack Obama a few weeks ago to discuss current events, and the former president took the opportunity to support government regulatory constraints for online speech. “We want diversity of opinion. We don’t want diversity of facts,” Obama opined in his nonchalant way of attacking the First Amendment while pretending to support it. “There is a difference between these platforms letting all voices be heard,” he continued, “versus a business model that elevates the most hateful voices, or the most polarizing voices, or the most dangerous in the sense of inciting violence.” Obama has always been a tyrant wearing a smiling celebrity’s mask.

Just who shall be empowered to determine the “facts” that will constrain public speech?

Barack Obama and his fellow Marxist travelers expect to have that job. Did you know that men can have babies and that women are at risk for prostate cancer? That’s right! Those are “facts”! Did you know that Hamas terrorists who chop off Jewish babies’ heads practice a “religion of peace”? That’s a “fact,” too, and anybody who disagrees is spreading “hate”! Did you know that the Clinton-Obama-Steele Dossier confirmed President Trump’s “collusion” with Russia and that Vladimir Putin now rules from the White House? That’s a “fact”! Disgraced CIA director John Brennan and disgraced FBI director Jim Comey both said so! Did you know that we’re all going to die from global cooling…er, global warming…er, I mean, extreme weather, unless we pay more in taxes and allow powerful corporations and governments to monitor our economic transactions? That’s a scientific “fact,” man! Anybody who disagrees is a “dangerous” idiot!

The truth is that if we really followed Obama’s proposed regulatory rule in constraining online speech, most of the nonsense that Democrats and their leftist cohorts around the world believe would be banned as fake science and fake news! It takes a tremendous amount of “diversity of facts” to conclude that strange men should be allowed to share restrooms with little girls and compete in women’s sports. Yet, according to Obama, the delusional should be entitled to determine what is “true,” and the sane should be punished for objecting!

Consider delusional leftists’ unhealthy obsession with the weather. “Global warming” is a pseudo-scientific cult religion used to concentrate economic and political power into the hands of a small number of global elites. Earth is worshiped as a goddess. Hydrocarbons are forbidden fruits. And humans who choose natural energy sources, such as oil and gas, over Paleolithic standards of living are condemned as sinners who must repent by handing over their material possessions to the State.

The “green energy” scam is bastardized Christianity dressed in Marxism and packaged to ignorant yet self-important lost souls who crave meaning in their lives. It is both fake science and a fake religion for those who are desperate to feel that they are smarter and more virtuous than everyone else. It is a dogma for bullies that provides those who idolize rocks an opportunity to inflict great human suffering while pretending to do the opposite. It is a lie told by elites, swallowed whole by brainwashed minions who know nothing of real science, and used to transfer income and savings from the poorest to the wealthiest. It is a boogeyman story that those with power tell to those without power. It is pure evil. And it is the settled “scientific” consensus of the Democrat Party, European Union bureaucrats, and their corporate allies throughout the West.

It makes perfect sense why Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg (now twenty-two years old) became the global face for fighting “climate change.” Economic and political elites always prey on the young when they need to push fanciful and costly public policies. (After all, there’s a reason why politicians send eighteen-year-old boys to cross barbed-wire battlefields saturated with mines and dead bodies: thirty-year-old soldiers have seen enough to know that their governments use them as cannon fodder.) What makes someone as young as Greta an ideal mascot for elites’ shadowy agenda is not her incomplete education or scientific illiteracy; it is her youthful inexperience in recognizing how persistently governments lie.

As far as I can tell, Greta believes that man-made “climate change” and capitalism, more generally, are killing the planet. Meanwhile, she doesn’t seem very curious as to why colossal multinational investment firms — including BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street — have heavily invested in the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset,” the U.S.-E.U.’s “Green New Deal,” and so-called “environmental, social, and governance” (ESG) standards of investing. If the biggest players in capitalism and the wealthiest financial dynasties on the planet are all hyping the “climate change” apocalypse, a staunch critic of capitalism with a few functioning neural synapses might wonder why “save the planet” foot soldiers are working for the moneyed elite.

Nine times out of ten, innocent useful idiots who do the bidding of Big Business and Big Government simply can’t fathom that powerful interests would advance outrageous lies as the “truth.” Apocalyptic “global warming,” Greta surely tells herself, must be true because if it is not, then global leaders, “scientific” organizations, and countless “philanthropic” groups have conspired to pull the wool over the eyes of the world.

The lies that powerful people and institutions spread are so brazen that sometimes painful experience is required to break the spell of popular consensus. Whether that experience is the government’s official narrative regarding President Kennedy’s assassination, the government’s evidence for weapons of mass destruction in the lead-up to the Iraq War, the government’s assertion that Russia stole the 2016 presidential election from Hillary Clinton, the government’s directed censorship of scientific corroboration that COVID was engineered in a Wuhan laboratory, or the government’s repeated promises that COVID “vaccines” are “safe and effective,” a large number of people require a Eureka! moment before they finally realize that governments and corporations specialize in Big Lies.

Until that time, the same people who push endless wars, mass migration, and higher taxes that pay off Big Bank losses wave their rainbow flags and suck fifteen-dollar drinks from paper straws. And too many young, useful idiots play “follow the leader” and believe that “transgenderism” and “global warming” are real.

As is true of leftist political parties throughout the West, the Democrat Party in the United States is now just an assortment of foreigners who broke into the country and a menagerie of “woke,” America-hating communists obsessed with their genitals and skin color. The tenets of its professed ideology are contradictory, stale, and stupid. Democrat voters have become the programmable parrots for an elite aristocratic class. They believe and do what they are told and repeat what they hear. If they must support “transgenderism,” “global warming,” or Hamas terrorists to remain in good standing with Barack Obama’s “fact” checkers, they will. To be a member of the modern Democrat Party is to hand your brain over to your master while putting on a cosplay uniform that allows naïve people to playact at being revolutionaries.

If Barack Obama and his Marxist legions are allowed to determine the “facts,” then the world will continue its descent toward a future where the delusional rule over the sane. Lying politicians will continue to criminalize free speech. Lying spies from the various large intestines of the Intelligence Community will continue to invent “narratives” that justify war. Lying central bankers will continue to suck up wealth from the middle class while forcing everyone to use paper confetti as currency. Lying “scientists” will continue to promote “climate change” or COVID fearmongering in return for government grant money. Greta Thunberg might even win Nobel Prizes for both peace and chemistry.

Only truth can beat back the foolish wickedness of this world.