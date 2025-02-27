Only One Pope Lived Longer Than Francis

Pope Francis remains in critical but stable condition, according to the latest medical report.

In recent days, hundreds of worshippers have gathered at masses in Buenos Aires to pray for his recovery.

Statista's Anna Fleck reports that, at 88 years old, the Argentine Pontiff is the second-oldest Pope in history to have held office. Only one other Pope has served to a later age than Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Leo XIII holds the record as the oldest reigning Pope, reaching the age of 93.

His papacy spanned 25 years, from 1878 to 1903.

However, the longest documented tenure belongs to his predecessor, Pius IX (1846–1878), who led the Church for over 31 years before passing away at 85 years and nine months.

It is believed that only Saint Peter, the first Bishop of Rome, served longer - approximately 34 years.