Operation "Let's Grab The Oil"

Authored by Chris Macintrosh via InternationalMan.com,

It’s back on track...

I don’t know if you remember it, but last year I hypothesized that the Trump administration would focus their attention on a North/South axis of power… and less on an East/West.

Part of this is down to the fact the US Military is stretched globally, and likely no small part comes down to the fact that their ability to project power has for decades been reliant on their naval capabilities. These are now rendered obsolete due to the Russian missiles which can sink them and are unstoppable. All parties know this, though it remains to be seen whether US hubris may ignore it nonetheless.

In any event, focusing on the easy prey — the US own backyard, so to speak. Canada (remember the comments about “Governor Trudeau?”) and the political pressure on Mexico. Then there is the strong allegiance now with Argentina and the pressure being placed on Brazil, the focus on Panama — the canal being all important, of course. All of this is due to a North/South pivot.

So included in this is, of course, Venezuela.

The Escalating Political Showdown: Trump vs. Maduro Over Venezuela’s Black Gold

The relationship between the Donald and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has devolved into one of the most hilarious and contentious international political feuds of recent years, with both leaders engaging in increasingly hostile rhetoric. Of course, it’s all theatre — a sideshow masking the real prize: the struggle over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, the largest proven reserves in the world.

Why, for example, is Don not blabbing about Costa Rica or Honduras or any other country in the region?

The Bounty That Started It All

Back in March of 2020 the US administration placed a $15 million bounty on Maduro’s head through the DEA’s “Narcotics Rewards Program.” They accused Maduro and other Venezuelan officials of “narco-terrorism” and drug trafficking conspiracy charges. This bounty, along with similar rewards for other Venezuelan officials totaling over $55 million, marked the first time the United States had placed such a substantial price on a sitting head of state.

The US justified this action by claiming that Maduro’s regime had transformed Venezuela into a “criminal enterprise” that facilitated drug trafficking throughout the Western Hemisphere. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the time declared that the Venezuelan government had become “one of the most corrupt and destructive forces in the Western Hemisphere.”

In reality, the CIA doesn’t like competition, but anyway…

Maduro’s Counterattack: The Epstein Files Gambit

Maduro’s response was swift and inflammatory. Taking to his official social media accounts, he pointed out who Trump pays allegiance to (Mossad) and suggested a release of the Epstein files. It’s all highly entertaining… except if you’re a Venezuelan, of course, wondering if Trump drops a “big beautiful bomb” on your head.

The Prize: Venezuela’s Oil Wealth

Behind this political theatre lies the true source of tension: Venezuela’s staggering oil reserves. According to OPEC data, Venezuela possesses approximately 303.8 billion barrels of proven oil reserves — roughly 18% of the world’s total. This makes Venezuela’s reserves larger than those of Saudi Arabia (267 billion barrels) and represents more oil than the combined reserves of Iraq, Iran, and Kuwait.

Despite this wealth, Venezuela’s oil production has plummeted from over 3 million barrels per day in the 1990s to barely 800,000 barrels per day by 2020, largely due to mismanagement, corruption, and international sanctions.

The Trump administration’s sanctions effectively cut off Venezuela’s access to US refineries and financial systems, costing the country an estimated $116 billion between 2017 and 2020. So there’s definitely no love lost there.

Social Media War

The conflict has played out extensively on social media platforms, with both leaders using their accounts to escalate tensions. Trump frequently posted on Truth Social about Venezuela, calling Maduro a “dictator” and claiming that “Venezuela’s oil belongs to its people, not to corrupt narco-terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Maduro has used his platforms to portray himself as a victim of “Yankee imperialism,” posting: “They want our oil, our gold, our resources. But the Bolivarian Revolution will never surrender to the gringo empire.”

The Broader Implications

This conflict represents more than personal animosity. It reflects broader geopolitical competition over energy resources in Latin America. Venezuela’s economic collapse has created a power vacuum that has drawn in actors from Russia, China, and Iran, all seeking to challenge US influence in the region.

As both leaders continue their war of words, the Venezuelan people remain caught in the middle, suffering from hyperinflation, shortages of basic goods, and a humanitarian crisis that has forced over 7 million Venezuelans to flee. The ultimate resolution of this conflict may determine not only Venezuela’s political future but also the global balance of energy power in the coming decades.

So what this boils down to is that one side is run by a narco-socialist who thinks he’s a demigod. The other side is run by a defense contractor in a presidential mask who is heavily influenced by a foreign nation that cannot be named lest you be called “antiseptic” or something like that.

You’re not watching geopolitics — you’re watching organized crime syndicates argue over who gets to sell oil and they can’t tell you the truth… so you’re sold all sorts of stories.

Most hilarious of all is that some overpaid intern in DC just coined the name for the US military action against Venezuela. They’re calling this — and I swear I’m not making it up — “Operation Democratic Stability.”

This isn’t war. It’s stagecraft with a budget.

Meanwhile, this just came to light…

“China Concord Resources Corp has begun developing two Venezuelan oilfields, planning to invest more than $1 billion in a project to produce 60,000 barrels per day of crude oil by end-2026, an executive directly involved in the project said. The project marks a rare investment by a private Chinese firm in the OPEC country, which has struggled to attract foreign capital due to international sanctions on the administration of President Nicolas Maduro. The investment figure and the production plan are being reported for the first time. Beijing has been a key ally of Maduro and his predecessor late President Hugo Chavez and is currently buying more than 90% of Venezuela’s total oil exports. Chinese state oil giant CNPC was among the largest investors in Venezuela’s oil sector before U.S. energy sanctions were first imposed on Venezuela in 2019. China was also a big lender to Venezuela.”

By the way, as a mental note, do you think the peasants have noticed the shift? Not long ago we were all being told by some department or another, or some woke “influencer” (looking at you Leo DiCaprio) how the world would end if we didn’t stop using fossil fuels.

And now, all of a sardine, the US is on the verge of invading a sovereign country for their oil to save democracy. Imagine that! Actually, this would be a great test. Ask yourself if the US would be invading a country that was littered with wind turbines or solar panels. Me thinks not. Which proves the case.

One other thing, take a look at the S&P 500 sector allocation.

You may have to squint but near the bottom to see energy — a minuscule 3% of the index. The entirety of all the energy companies in the Spooz are less than a quarter of Nvidia. Sheesh!

* * *

What you’ve just read is more than a story about Venezuela — it’s a window into the broader forces shaping our world. Energy, geopolitics, and money are colliding in ways that will ripple far beyond Caracas or Washington. The real question is: how do you protect yourself and position ahead of what comes next? To dig deeper into the economic, political, and cultural shifts now unfolding — and what they mean for your wealth and freedom — we’ve prepared a free special report, Clash of the Systems: Thoughts on Investing at a Unique Point in Time. You can access it here and stay one step ahead of the storm.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.