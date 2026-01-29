Via Remix News,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán backed Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel, who is demanding compensation from Ukraine for the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and tens of billions of euros in German financial support.

Orbán responded to the German politician’s statement with a short but clear sentence on X, writing, “Alice Weidel is right!”

The Hungarian prime minister also posted Weidel’s speech, where she stated:

“If this party comes to power, we will demand compensation for the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, as well as the return of about 70 billion euros in financial and military support provided to Kyiv.”

Germany has provided tens of billions to Ukraine, all during a time when the country is facing surging company bankruptcies, budget cuts, and even cities all on the verge of bankruptcy.

The enormous sums of money sent to Ukraine, especially in the light of massive corruption scandals facing the country, have led the AfD to be highly critical of Germany’s continued support. Now, the AfD considers recouping this money as essential.

In light of a number of arrests of Ukrainian operatives, who have been charged with sabotaging the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the alliance between Germany and Ukraine looks increasingly problematic.

“We will seek compensation. The Ukrainians and Zelensky have been paid by us to blow up our own pipeline. The country that has done this to us cannot be our friend, and this must be publicly acknowledged,” stated Weidel, emphasizing that Ukraine cannot be considered a friendly state.

As Weidel said, the recovery of tens of billions of euros in support and the restoration of Nord Stream are inevitable.

Weidel previously accused European leaders of double standards and believed that while Moscow faces serious accusations, similar criticism is not leveled against the United States.

In her opinion, Donald Trump’s policy resembles Vladimir Putin’s actions on several points, notably in relation to Greenland.

