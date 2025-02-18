Orban Issues 'WARNING!' Over 'Soros NGO Network Fleeing To Brussels' After USAID Funding Freeze

With the Trump administration cutting off billions of US taxpayer funding for the USAID international slush fund, formerly flush NGOs are now begging woke EU nations for money to continue operations, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

"WARNING! Our fears have come true: the globalist-liberal-Soros NGO network is fleeing to Brussels, after President Trump dealt a huge blow to their activities in the US," Orbán wrote in a Tuesday post to X. "Now 63 of them are asking Brussels for money, under the guise of various human rights projects. Not going to happen! We will not let them find safe haven in Europe!"

"The USAID-files exposed the dark practices of the globalist network. We will not take the bait again!"

Orbán then linked to a plea from the International Commission of Jurists begging the EU for money.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), together with over 60 civil society organizations, has joined an urgent appeal calling on EU leaders to take immediate action to address the global development aid crisis triggered by recent decisions by the U.S. administration. On 20 January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order imposing a 90-day freeze on all U.S. foreign aid. This decision has already led to immediate and devastating consequences, including the closure of clinics, the suspension of life-saving disease treatment programmes, the disruption of human rights and rule of law initiatives, and a funding crisis for NGOs worldwide. -ICJ

And what are their priorities that demand this urgent intervention?

Provide emergency funding to mitigate the financial shortfalls created by the U.S. aid freeze and Global Gag Rule;

and Global Gag Rule; Prioritize funding for sectors most affected, including reproductive rights, gender equality, and LGBTIQ rights ;

; Reduce administrative barriers to ensure accessibility of funding for civil society organizations;

Take diplomatic action to urge the U.S. administration to reverse course.

Good luck getting the EU to pay for it. Surely such wealthy and virtuous nations can foot the bill?

In January, Orbán predicted a "new golden age" for Hungary after Donald Trump's November win, six years after kicking Soros' network out of Hungary.

“Everything will change, a different day will dawn over the Western world on Tuesday morning. The failed democratic governance in America will come to an end,” Magyar Nemzet reported Viktor Orbán as saying in his first interview this year with Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning Hungary! program.

Calling the Democratic Party and George Soros “a bunch of idiots,” Orbán claimed the Democrats want to force what they think is right on the world, including regarding migration and gender.

He further added that his top priority for 2025 is to send George Soros back to the United States, with the “expulsion of the Soros network from Hungary” starting this spring. Orbán also expressed his hope that “patriots elsewhere” will also do the same.

“It must be shown that the Soros network’s presence in Europe is contrary to the interests of the people,” he stated. Stating that Brussels is in the pocket of George Soros, he said, “If there is corruption, this is it.”

Noting the start of a “new era in Brussels,” the prime minister said Brussels needs to “sober up” and “adapt.”

