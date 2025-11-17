Our 'Great Ally' Saudi Arabia Will Be Getting F-35s: Trump Ahead Of MbS Visit

The first US ally to typically get whatever it wants from Washington is Israel. The second is Saudi Arabia. And so in the same order...

"President Trump said Monday that he will approve the sale of F-35s to Saudi Arabia, making the kingdom the first country in the Middle East other than Israel to obtain the advanced fighter jets," Axios reports Monday.

USAF image

Trump made the following public comments to reporters in the Oval, "They want to buy. They are a great ally. We will be doing that. We will be selling them F-35s."

A day ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MbS) White House visit, Trump hailed the kingdom as a "great ally".

But ironically, the Israelis aren't thrilled about this development, as it has long sought to maintain total technological superiority over other countries in the region.

"We told the Trump administration that the supply of F-35s to Saudi Arabia needs to be subject to Saudi normalization with Israel," one Israeli official was quoted in Axios as saying. "It takes minutes for an F-35 to fly from Saudi Arabia to Israel," the official complained.

The Gaza War has indefinitely derailed the prospect of Saudi normalization with Israel. But it's possible the Trump administration could be using the F-35 transfer to induce Riyadh into seeing the Abraham Accords as 'back on' as a real possibility.

The Saudis and Israelis do have a recent history of covert cooperation in Syria, where both sought to topple Bashar al-Assad, and disrupt the 'pro-Iran axis' - which eventually happened in December 2024.

According to F-35 producer Lockheed Martin, the advanced fighter represents total air dominance:

The F-35 is essential to securing air dominance and ensuring mission success across every domain. As the most lethal, survivable, and connected fighter aircraft for America and its allies, it acts as the quarterback of the skies—integrating air, land, sea, space, and cyber operations to lead the fight and deliver a decisive advantage. More than a fighter jet, the F-35 is a force multiplier. Its unmatched ability to gather, process, and share data empowers joint forces, strengthens global partnerships, and keeps pilots ahead of emerging threats—all while helping them return home safely.

Interestingly, Israel has also of late been lobbying against Turkey ever acquiring the F-35. It's deeply ironic that Saudi Arabia will get the fighters far ahead of NATO-member Turkey ever will.

BREAKING: Trump:



We will be selling F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/6TmZvIreoV — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2025

As we featured earlier, MbS is interested in a defense deal with the United States which outshines Qatar's: AI chips and AI-powered drones, and potentially, even American nuclear weapons stationed in his country. Probably the Saudis will eventually get many of these things, as years after the brutal murder Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom keeps failing up.

* * *

