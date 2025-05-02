"Out In 60 Days": US Firm Plans "Accelerated" China Exit

President Trump's trade war is pushing both multinational giants and small businesses to either friend-shore or re-shore their critical supply chains out of China. Some of these firms have even considered bringing critical manufacturing operations to the United States.

One such company, Seattle, Washington-based Wyze Labs, a popular seller on Amazon of smart home and wireless camera products, revealed on X that their "first tariff bill" has "accelerated" efforts to leave China in two months, with serious consideration of restoring supply chains in the United States.

"Just got our first tariff bill. We imported $167k of floodlights and then paid $255k in tariffs. That's more than any of our founders were paid last year," Wyze wrote on X.

Just got our first tariff bill. We imported $167k of floodlights and then paid $255k in tariffs. That’s more than any of our founders were paid last year. 😅😅😅 — Wyze (@WyzeCam) April 30, 2025

Wyze posted an image of their tariff bill for floodlights that nearly doubled.

For those who say we made it up... pic.twitter.com/3wEL6u1VTQ — Wyze (@WyzeCam) April 30, 2025

"We've been working on moving manufacturing out of China for over a year now, but those efforts have been…accelerated. We'll probably be out in 60 days," the Seattle start-up said, adding, "Obviously we'd love to move our factories back home to Seattle. We just need to figure out to make the rain in Seattle power an assembly line."

Obviously we’d love to move our factories back home to Seattle. We just need to figure out to make the rain in Seattle power an assembly line. — Wyze (@WyzeCam) April 30, 2025

Some of Wyze's products on Amazon have tens of thousands of reviews, making them a popular choice among consumers.

Earlier on Thursday, Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks provided CNBC with an update about tariffs: "I think that actually, the threat of tariffs is already bringing back critical supply chains into important industries, chips, and pharma."

Perhaps the Trump administration should consider launching a public counter to track the success of friend-shoring and re-shoring efforts, as the 145% tariff on Chinese imports acts as a powerful lever in the ongoing trade war, reshaping critical supply chains and accelerating the exodus from China.