Outrage As Kindergarten Takes Christian Children To Mosque To Kneel And Praise Allah

Children at a private Catholic nursery in Italy were taken on a day trip to a mosque where they were taught how to kneel, to praise Allah and pray to Mecca, sparking fury in the community.

Photos of the day trip were posted to Facebook by the Kindergarten and subsequently picked up by Matteo Salvini’s conservative Lega Party prompting the issue to blow up online.

The pictures show the young Christian children, aged between 3-5, kneeling with their foreheads to the ground and listening to an imam who is leading them in an Islamic prayer.

Italian outlet Libero 25 reports that the incident took place in Ponte della Priula, a small municipality in the Treviso region with a population of just 5,000.

In an X post, Italian journalist Francesca Totol commented “Submission begins as early as kindergarten.”

The nursery is said to have had the permission of parents to take the children on the trip, but it is not clear if parents knew ahead of time what activities the kids would be engaging in.

The Facebook post by the nursery states:

This morning we were welcomed by the Imam in the Susegana mosque… It was a truly emotional experience. We took off our shoes, the teachers put on a veil and we entered a large room where there was a huge red carpet on the floor with some white stripes where you stand to pray. The imam explained to us that the Muslim religion is based on five pillars and told us that they pray 5 times a day (we even tried). Already on the occasion of the celebration for the end of Ramadan, Shevala, Bilal’s mother, read a book that explains to the children what Ramadan is and what is done during it. Heartfelt thanks to the Imam who opened the doors of the mosque to us and welcomed us with respect, friendship and enthusiasm.

Alberto Villanova, leader of Lega in the Veneto Region, told Libero “I want to hope that the parents who gave their consent were not aware of what would happen.”

“Those images make your blood run cold,” he further urged, adding “We are all for peace in the world, but I would be really curious to know if the imam explained to the children, the true unaware victims of this story, what happens in many Muslim countries where women are not even free to study.” “Is it in Islamic cultural centers that we should take lessons in civilization?” Villanova pondered, adding “we certainly won’t remain silent in the face of these episodes. Here we are talking about a real cultural submission.”

Also commenting on the incident, Paolo Borchia, head of the Northern League delegation to the European Parliament remarked “First Ramadan in churches, now kindergarten children taken to mosques to pray facing Mecca. In silence, European identity is being dismantled.”

“There are still those who talk about dialogue when the only message that gets through is that of cultural submission,” he continued, adding “This is not the future we want for our children.” “Defending our culture means saying a clear no. No to the erasure of our roots, no to education that confuses integration with surrender. Wake up, Europe!” Borchia declared.

The president of the Italian Federation of Catholic Nursery Schools commented “we believe that the spiritual and religious dimension is an integral part of the educational project of Christian-inspired nursery schools.”

She also quoted Pope Francis, stating “the human dimension of brotherhood, which binds all men as children of the same Father.”

After the incident was reported in the Italian media, many respondents online asked why children from the mosque, have not visited a Catholic Church in the area and been taught to pray to Jesus Christ.

