Outrage As Taliban Afghan Illegal Who Sexually Assaulted 7-Year-Old Gets Just 2.5 Years In Prison

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

An Afghan small boat migrant with admitted ties to the Taliban kidnapped and sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl inside a taxpayer-funded hotel – and a UK court has handed him just two and a half years in prison.

This is the direct result of open borders policies that continue to flood Britain with unvetted arrivals who bring incompatible cultural attitudes and a total disregard for the safety of local communities.

The attack took place in September at a Government-funded hotel in Acton, West London. Afsar Safi, 30, enticed the child away from her mother using an apple before forcibly pulling her along a corridor by the arm and taking her to his room, where he carried out the sexual assault. The girl escaped after alerting security staff.

Small boat migrant who kidnapped and sexually assaulted girl, 7, in hotel worked for Talibanhttps://t.co/72rQ8F9mQx — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 25, 2026

Safi crossed the Channel illegally in 2021. His own asylum paperwork stated he had been associated with the Taliban since the age of ten. That application has been rejected and he is appealing the decision.

During sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court, Safi explained his actions through a Pashto interpreter.

“I like children and she was a child,” he said, adding “I asked her where she was going. She said she was waiting for her mother to go shopping.”

He then admitted, “I kissed her to the face. I kissed her out of the love for children. Back home, all the people do that.”

Yeah, tell us about it.

The seven-year-old victim gave harrowing evidence to the jury.

“I could not tell him to go away because I was too scared,” she told the court, adding “He put his arms around me. It feels like he’s coming after me all the time. My nightmares feel like they are real, so I cry sometimes.”

Safi was convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault. The judge sentenced him to just two and a half years in prison and ordered him placed on the sex offenders register for seven years. He could be released on licence in as little as six months.

This is not an isolated incident. It is the predictable outcome of a system that prioritises housing illegal arrivals in hotels and now quietly disperses them into communities without proper vetting or local consent.

As the Daily Mail today notes, the Labour government is secretly moving hundreds of migrants, including Afghans, into picturesque villages across the country. In one Surrey village, locals only discovered the policy when an Afghan man in his twenties began loitering at the school gates and harassing girls.

What do they hope to achieve by plopping sets of 100 Afghans into tiny countryside villages where 97% are white upper and upper middle class English people? It’s almost like they want to cause the most culture shock possible. https://t.co/qRxhjKsVK8 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 25, 2026

Meanwhile, just days ago three asylum seekers were found guilty of the callous rape of a woman on Brighton beach after finding her staggering alone in the street.

BREAKING: Three asylum seekers have been found guilty over the rape of a woman on Brighton beach.



The woman was separated from her friends on a night out when the trio found her "staggering in the street" alone, Hove Crown Court heard.https://t.co/CR7vCNbRiv



📺 Sky 501/YT pic.twitter.com/kivh5FUIsZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 23, 2026

This pattern repeats because the government refuses to secure the borders, deport failed claimants, or put British citizens first. Taxpayers foot the bill for hotel accommodation while communities bear the real cost in safety and social cohesion.

The message from these cases is unmistakable. Unchecked mass immigration from cultures with vastly different standards on child protection and women’s safety is not “compassion.” It is a reckless gamble with the lives of the most vulnerable.

Britain needs a commons sense border policy that ends the small boat invasion, removes those with terrorist links, and stops the dispersal of unvetted migrants into our villages and towns. Anything less leaves more children at risk.

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