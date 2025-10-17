"Outraged" Trump Refuses To Adhere To Global Carbon Tax On Shipping

The United States will vote “no” to a global carbon tax proposed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Oct. 17, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

“I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global Carbon Tax,” he said in the post on Oct. 16, urging others to reject the proposal. “The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form. “We will not tolerate increased prices on American Consumers OR the creation of a Green New Scam Bureaucracy to spend YOUR money on their Green dreams.”

The net-zero framework proposal that was put before the U.N. agency specializing in regulating marine transport would require ships to comply with a global fuel standard for large oceangoing vessels, 5,000 tons or larger, to force the shipping industry’s greenhouse gas emissions down to net zero by 2050.

As T.J.Muscaro reports via The Epoch Times, the president’s opposition to the tax proposal follows a statement his administration made on Aug. 12.

Signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, the statement declared that the United States would retaliate against any of the member states of the IMO that backed it, stating it would be a global carbon tax that “harms the interests of the American people.”

“Under this framework, ships would have to pay fees for failing to meet unattainable fuel standards and emissions targets. These fees will drive up energy and transportation, and leisure cruise costs,” the statement read. “Our fellow IMO members should be on notice that we will look for their support against this action and not hesitate to retaliate or explore remedies for our citizens should this endeavor fail,” it stated. “We will fight hard to protect the American people and their economic interests.”

A vote would only occur at the IMO if member states do not agree upon a proposed regulation.

There are 176 member states of the IMO, but a passing vote would require a two-thirds majority of only the 108 member states that ratified previous legislation aiming to reduce shipping pollution.

If passed, the global emissions tax would take effect in 2027 and become “the first in the world” to impose greenhouse gas pricing and mandatory emission limits across an entire industry sector.

The Epoch Times has reached out to the IMO for a response to the U.S. president’s statement.