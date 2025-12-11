Over 30 Kamikaze Drones Sent On Moscow Overnight, Shutting Down Airports

An overnight drone assault on Russia by Ukraine was particularly large, including dozens of drones sent on Moscow. The Russian defense ministry said it down 287 drones across the country, one of the highest single-night totals ever recorded in the war.

Among these were 32 Ukrainian long-range kamikaze drone inbound on Moscow, reportedly intercepted. The disruption of airspace around Moscow was enough to briefly shut down area hubs and cause the delay of some 200 flights, impacting at least four airports.

Prior drone attacks have hit buildings in the heart of Moscow, via AFP

In addition to the 32 drones "intercepted and shot down" which were directly targeting the capital city, at least 40 more were headed toward the broader Moscow region, the defense ministry noted.

Two fertilizer plants were also targeted in the western Novgorod and Smolensk regions. Fire resulted at one of these, the Acron mineral fertilizer plant, among Russia's largest chemical producers.

The drone assault was quite extended in time too, with authorities saying it lasted over a period of some eight hours. Large drone waves were reported in other regions as well:

Bryansk region: 118 drones

Moscow region: 40

Kaluga region: 40

Russian media has presented the overnight operation as an act of desperation at a moment Zelensky is feeling the pressure from Washington, and as Ukraine forces are in retreat on the battlefield:

A senior Russian diplomat linked the surge in Ukrainian attacks to growing US pressure on Vladimir Zelensky to accept a peace deal with Russia that would require concessions that Kiev has so far refused to make. Several European NATO states, meanwhile, back Zelensky’s uncompromising stance. US President Donald Trump said this week that the Ukrainian leader “has to be realistic” about the situation and “start accepting things” his administration is offering.

Indeed Trump as a of a late Wednesday presser has not backed off his calls for Zelensky to quickly accept reality and sign a peace deal and prepare for elections.

Trump:



Zelensky has to be realistic.



I do wonder about how long is it gonna be until they have an election?



82% of the Ukrainian people demand a settlement be made. pic.twitter.com/spV5k2JZJY — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 10, 2025

Zelensky has said that while he's "ready" to organize and hold elections, it has to be done under safety, and that the international community must step up and help ensure this happens. He said he's ready to within 60 days if his government and external backers can offer a viable plan. But is he just buying time and pacifying Trump?

There's a possibility his own parliament could, under pressure, come back and say that elections are not a practical reality at this point. Likely Kiev will demand that Russia observe a ceasefire in order for the elections to take place.