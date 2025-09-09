Over 3,000 Extrajudicial Executions Among 10K+ Deaths In Syria Since Regime Change

Via The Cradle

In the nine months since former Al-Qaeda commander Ahmad al-Sharaa took power in Syria, over 3,000 people have been extrajudicially executed by Syrian security forces and affiliated armed factions, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported Sunday.

Between December 8 of last year and September 6, SOHR documented the deaths of 10,672 people across the country in acts of violence and violations by local and foreign parties, including 3,020 people who were extrajudicially executed. "The fall of the Assad regime also coincided with unprecedented security chaos in all Syrian areas," SOHR noted, resulting in the proliferation of "assassinations and political and sectarian-based massacres."

The majority of the victims have been from the Alawite and Druze religious minorities in the Syrian coast and in Suwayda, who are viewed as apostates deserving to be killed by the extremists filling the ranks of President Sharaa’s security forces. The total death toll included 8,180 civilians, including 438 children and 620 women, SOHR stated.

In March, Syrian security forces and affiliated militias extrajudicially executed some 1,600 Alawite civilians in 55 locations across the country’s coastal regions. Since that time, Syrian authorities have not brought any of the perpetrators to justice, while sectarian killings of Alawites have continued on an almost daily basis, per reports from the Syria Justice Archive.

On September 6, an Alawite man, 37-year-old Mazen Najla, was killed when armed men opened fire on his shop in the al-Nuzha neighborhood of Homs. The same day, the bodies of two brothers, Alaa Mansour and Maher Mansour, from the village of Al-Safsafiyah in the Hama countryside, were found in the Orontes River.

The men were abducted from their homes on August 24 by armed gunmen affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the former Al-Qaeda affiliate. On September 4, armed gunmen affiliated with HTS opened fire on members of the Aloush family in front of the Tahir al-Shaar School in Hama, killing three people, including Hassan Aloush, a sports coach at Al-Shorta Club. The Aloush family is Shia and was displaced from the town of Al-Foua in Idlib countryside.

🔴 Alawite man killed in his shop in Homs



Young man Mazen Najla, 37 years old, was killed after an armed terrorist group opened fire on his shop in the al-Nuzha neighborhood of Homs this evening, September 6. Reports also indicate that another person who was with him was… pic.twitter.com/4QW2ZuByLC — Syria Justice Archive (@SyJusticeArc) September 6, 2025

Mohsen Ibrahim, a young man from the village of Boulos in western rural Hama, was killed after leaving his home on the evening of September 1 to go to a poultry farm where he worked. At around 11pm, contact with him was lost. The following morning, villagers discovered his body on the main road, with his motorcycle and personal belongings stolen.

Hassan Mahdi al-Hajji (Abu Ali) was shot and killed at close range by members of General Security, Syria’s internal security forces. At the time of the shooting, he was near a car wash where he worked, on the Tartous-Homs highway, across from the village of al-Mazraa.

On August 30, three young men, Bashar Mayhoub, Saleh Saqour, and Ali Shadoud, were killed by members of HTS and General Security in the village of Beit Alyan (Beit Kammunah) and the Radar neighborhood in Tartous City.

One of the victims, Bashar Mayhoub, worked as an assistant ship captain, spending most of his time on vessels, and was in Syria for a visit. The same day, an Alawite woman, 77-year-old Amira Nasouri, was killed after a hand grenade was thrown at her home in the village of Al-Aziziya, in the Al-Ghab Plain of Hama Governorate.

Taliban flag raised on the coastal city of Latakia https://t.co/EDHc26LW9X pic.twitter.com/Zqxd8OzqVs — Hassan Ridha (@sayed_ridha) September 8, 2025

Her husband, 85-year-old Saleh Ali Al-Issa, was severely wounded in the attack and was rushed to the hospital. On the afternoon of August 28, Mohammad Mahmoud Ismail, an elderly Alawite man from the Al-Nazha neighborhood of Homs, was abducted while driving his taxi and has not been heard from since.

One day before, the body of Ali Atta Awad was discovered in the Al-Kiswah area, south of Damascus, after he had been abducted on August 26. Awad, originally from the Shia town of Al-Zahraa in northern Aleppo province, was shot several times. The married father of five had been living in the Sayyida Zainab district of Damascus.