Over 8,000 Syrian Alawites Flee To Russian Base Amid Jihadist Killings: 'We Need Russian Protection'

A new wave of refugees are fleeing Syria amid several days of sectarian-driven killings mainly targeting Alawites, and in some cases Christians, along the coastal areas in Tartus and Latakia governates.

Fresh reports say that over 10,000 Syrians have entered the Lebanese region of Akkar as nearly 20 villages have opened up to the displaced. More are said to be headed further south to the large Lebanese city of Tripoli.

SANA/AFP

Though Tripoli has long been Lebanon's Sunni stronghold, one of its neighborhoods, Jabal Mohsen, has a large Alawite population - where many of the refugees are believed headed, possibly connecting with friends or relatives as well.

However, this could create new tensions in Lebanon, given that historically Lebanese and Syrians don't get along very well, and economically depressed Lebanon can't handle thousands more refugees settling within its borders.

Tripoli has in recent history seen its share of sectarian clashes, and Sunni radicals there are likely to resist a mass new influx of Alawites from Syria.

Egyptian HTS militants en route to Latakia.



"We will slaughter your fathers...Everyone is coming to the coast, wait for us, Alawites and Shias, all the fighters are Sunni and coming for you." pic.twitter.com/O6JHNJwPaw — Lindsey Snell (@LindseySnell) March 10, 2025

Currently there is some evidence that more jihadists are traveling to the Syrian coast to continue their ethno-religious cleansing campaign, despite public statements of the Jolani regime calling for an end to the attacks. Some pundits suspect that the killings have Jolani's tacit approval.

They attackers are a mix of ruling Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) soldiers, as well as foreign fighters. Of course, the foreign fighters are allied with their follow Sunni radicals in HTS.

There have been reports of roads strewn with corpses...

🇸🇾 Al-Julani's terrorist gangs are dumping civilian bodies in the mountains to cover up their crimes before UN inspection teams arrive. pic.twitter.com/FCjxQ3K03n — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) March 10, 2025

Latakia and Tartus are the coastal heartland of Syria’s minority Alawite sect, which is also where the Alawite Assad family is from.

When large-scale Sunni Islamist attacks on Alawite villages began last Thursday and Friday, families desperate to flee the onslaught began seeking shelter at Russia's Hmeimim airbase.

🇸🇾 Thousands of Syrian Alawites and Christians flock to Hmeimim Airbase, seeking Russian protection. "We need Russian protection" can be heard among the crowd.



The airbase has effectively turned into an open-air refugee camp, with around 8,000 Syrians seeking shelter and more… pic.twitter.com/Eh7XgSi8YC — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) March 8, 2025

Russian media cameras have been at Hmeimim and have confirmed that shelters have been set up for the thousands of displaced - who in many cases are afraid to return to their homes.

Below is a report from RT, documenting the large numbers of families seeking Russian protection amid the jihadist attacks...

Up to 8,000 Syrians currently take shelter at Russian Khmeimim base in country's Northwest coast



Providing only safe place amidst reported HTS massacres pic.twitter.com/xLeI6QNDxi — RT (@RT_com) March 9, 2025

Weekend reports said that over 1,000 civilians have died, with independent sources saying the death toll could be in the several thousands. In many villages, there are no cameras or media to document the killings, though in many cases the attackers themselves are filming their own atrocities.