Overnight Drone Attack Hits Moscow High-Rise As Putin Warns Of 'Overwhelming' Response

Ukrainian drones have once again reached the Moscow area, far away from the border, at a moment the Kremlin is strongly warning against Washington allowing the transfer of US Tomahawk missiles to Kiev.

The attack on a Moscow suburb was part of a broader wave of overnight drone attacks which hit multiple regions across the country, injuring at least five people, including a child, when one drone slammed into an apartment building near Moscow.

According to Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov, the drone hit a 14th-floor apartment in a high-rise building in the city of Krasnogorsk, northwest of the capital.

Four adults were hospitalized with head injuries, fractures, and shrapnel wounds, and a boy suffered minor injuries in the attack. Circulating photos showed blown-out walls in an apartment.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed over 110 Ukrainian UAVs over 13 regions overnight. Several drones were also shot down as they approached the capital.

Ukraine appears to be feeling emboldened, as it has had a series of 'wins' on a global stage given this week's new US and EU anti-Moscow sanctions. This new attacked marked the second consecutive night which saw more than 100 drones assault Russian territory.

Power outages resulted in some Russian areas, particularly the Rostov region, and drone impacts were reported also in Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula, and Tver.

Meanwhile President Vladimir Putin has warned in the face of new sanctions and the potential for new long-range weapons including Tomahawk missiles to be given to Ukraine that Moscow stands ready to respond with an "overwhelming" force:

"Dialogue is always better than confrontation or any disputes, and especially war. We have always supported the continuation of dialogue," Putin told journalists. But if Russia was attacked with US Tomahawk missiles, which Ukraine seeks, the response would be "very strong, if not overwhelming. Let them think about it," he added.

So far Trump appears to have resisted Zelensky's and Europe's urging on this front, but shown willingness to later reverse his decisions on such Ukraine war-related issues.