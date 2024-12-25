Owners Of Russian Ship Ursa Major Declare Sinking An "Act Of Terrorism"

The Russian cargo ship that sank on Tuesday in the Mediterranean Sea following a mysterious explosion in its engine room was described as an "act of terrorism," according to the vessel's owner.

Reuters cites the Russian news agency RIA, which reported on Christmas Day that Oboronlogistika, the ship's owner and a subsidiary of the Russian Defense Ministry's military construction operations, stated that the cargo ship, named Ursa Major, had been targeted in "a terrorist act."

On Monday, Ukraine's main intelligence directorate reported the cargo vessel was "sent by Russia to retrieve its weapons and equipment from Syria, broke down off the coast of Portugal due to a malfunction in the fuel pipe of its main engine."

Russian cargo ship Ursa Major has sunk in the Mediterranean after suffering a catastrophic engine room explosion, according to Spanish authorities. 14 crew have been rescued, while two are still missing, according to Spanish media. pic.twitter.com/KbZTq1DuRs — RT (@RT_com) December 24, 2024

The ship tracking website Marine Traffic shows Ursa Major's last location was drifting on the high seas near Portugal before sinking on Tuesday.

Neither RIA nor Russian authorities have provided additional color about the claimed terrorist attack on the cargo vessel or who they suspect is responsible.

We asked earlier this week: "The big question for the Ursa Major is whether any US Navy submarines with special forces units lurk beneath."

If the terrorist attack claim is confirmed, the fear is that the battlefield in Eastern Europe is broadening outside the region.

Nearly three years into the Russia-Ukraine war and marking the second Christmas, Free Press' Jay Solomon recently asked: "Is World War III Already Here?"