Pakistan 'Categorically Rejects' Reports It Hid Iranian Military Planes From US Attack

A day after initial allegations were first widely reported, Pakistan's government has issued a public rejection of claims that it hosted Iranian military aircraft in order to shield them from coming under US-Israeli attack during the opening weeks of Operation Epic Fury.

However, Islamabad in the statement did acknowledged the presence of some Iranian planes at its airports - but described these as legitimate escorts related to high level diplomatic visits and contacts.

Iranian jets targeted by US military during Epic Fury

"Following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, a number of aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams and administrative staff associated with the talks process," a Tuesday statement by Pakistan said. "Some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement."

The initial Monday headlines suggesting Pakistan sought to protect Iranian military assets resulted in some outrage in D.C. and among the pundit class.

A late in the day Monday CBS News report alleged that US-ally Pakistan allowed Iran to park military aircraft at its airfields, and thus outside the US-Israeli strike zone during Operation Epic Fury:

As Pakistan positioned itself as a diplomatic conduit between Tehran and Washington, it quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, potentially shielding them from American airstrikes, according to U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter. Iran also sent civilian aircraft to park in neighboring Afghanistan. It was not clear if military aircraft were among those flights, two of the officials told CBS News.

President Trump and admin officials have repeatedly declared the utter and total destruction of Iran's air force and navy, but apparently some planes were missed.

According to more from CBS:

Together, the movements reflected an apparent effort to insulate some of Iran's remaining military and aviation assets from the expanding conflict, even as officials publicly served as brokers for de-escalation. The U.S. officials, who all spoke only under condition of anonymity to discuss national security issues, told CBS News that days after President Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran sent multiple aircraft to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan, a strategically important military installation located just outside the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi.

One well-known war correspondent who spends time in Pakistan appeared to back Pakistan's account:

As someone who was also in Pakistan for weeks after the Islamabad talks waiting in hope of round two, this checks out:



“Following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, a number of aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to… https://t.co/eLyANnlUMG — Caitlin Doornbos (@CaitlinDoornbos) May 12, 2026

Islamabad is further framing the CBS story as one which seeks to dampen confidence in its role as a neutral mediator, as the warring sides still seek to hammer out a basis for future talks and a peace deal.