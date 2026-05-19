Pakistan Deploys Thousands Of Troops, Jet Fighter Squadron To Saudi Arabia

Via The Cradle

Pakistan has deployed 8,000 troops, a ​squadron of fighter jets, and an air defense system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defense pact, Reuters reported on Monday, citing security and government officials.

The officials described the Pakistani deployment as a "substantial, combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia's military if the kingdom comes under further attack," Reuters wrote.

Illustrative via Pakistan air force

Pakistan's military cooperation with ‌the Saudi kingdom is expanding amid threats by the US and Israel to renew military operations against Iran, which ceased following the announcement of a ceasefire on April 8.

During the war, Iran carried out attacks against US military bases and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia in response to the kingdom's support for the US and Israeli aggression.

Saudi Arabia responded by launching numerous unpublicized strikes on Iran. However, Riyadh has sought in recent weeks to de-escalate the conflict, while Islamabad has served as a mediator in talks between Washington and Tehran.

The defense agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan reportedly requires both Islamic countries ⁠to come to each other's defense in the event of an attack.

Reuters noted that Saudi Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has previously suggested the agreement offers Saudi Arabia protection ​under Pakistan's nuclear umbrella.

According to the sources speaking with the news agency, Pakistan has deployed a full squadron of around 16 warplanes, including JF-17 fighters made jointly with China, two squadrons of drones, and around 8,000 troops. Pakistan has pledged to send additional troops if needed, as well as a Chinese HQ-9 air defense system.

Both countries benefit from the alliance, as Pakistan has a large military due to its decades-long conflict with India, while Saudi Arabia provides badly needed foreign currency to Pakistan's heavily indebted government.

Talks are reportedly underway to bring both Turkiye and Qatar into the Saudi–Pakistani alliance.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif revealed during an interview with Hum News on 11 May that a deal to bring Turkiye and Qatar into the mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia is being “finalized.”

“If Qatar and Turkiye also join the existing agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, it would create significant cooperation in both the economic and defense spheres in our region and reduce external dependence,” Asif told Pakistan-based Hum News, adding that their inclusion would be “a welcome development.”

Last week, the Financial Times (FT) reported that Saudi Arabia has “floated” the possibility of reaching a “non-aggression pact” between Iran and neighboring states modeled on the 1975 Helsinki Accords, which eased tensions during the Cold War in Europe.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, called on Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today.



Discussions focused on the fraternal Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations. DPM/FM… pic.twitter.com/oaQ4HraDev — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) May 18, 2026

The Saudi-proposed pact for the day after the US-Israeli war on Iran ends reportedly has support from several European capitals, which view it as “the best way to avoid future conflict” and have urged Arab states to support it.

The British daily cites an unnamed Arab diplomat who says that such a pact would be welcomed “by most Arab and Muslim states, as well as by Iran,” although concerns remain about Israel's continued threats to reignite the war regardless of any deal.