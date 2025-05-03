Pakistan Test-Fires Nuke-Capable Ballistic Missile As Tensions With India Soar

Pakistan's military has announced the successful test-firing of a ballistic missile as tensions with fellow nuclear-armed neighbor India grow following the terror attack on Indian-administered Kashmir last month, which resulted in 26 civilians massacred.

Pakistan's government unveiled that it was Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450km (280 miles), which can deliver either conventional or nuclear warheads.

The statement underscored that the launch was "aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced maneuverability features."

The timing of the launch significantly raises the temperature in the region, and will be taken as an ultra-provocative 'warning' from India's perspective. Starting last week Pakistan said it fears a military incursion by the Indian Army could be 'imminent'.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had said days ago Islamabad had "credible intelligence" that India has planning a military strikes "within 24 to 36 hours" - but apart from sporadic small arms border fire exchanged between each side, this scenario hasn't materialized.

A video of the new launch featured military personnel chanting in Urdu "Allah is the greatest. Long live Pakistan" - which again, is clearly a message aimed at Pakistan's Hindu-majority rival India.

Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff "expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression," according to a national broadcaster.

State-produced footage of Saturday's ballistic missile launch overseen by the military:

ISPR

Rawalpindi, 3 May 2025:

Pakistan today conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System— a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers as part of Ex INDUS. The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key… pic.twitter.com/cKaJ0mo6RQ — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) May 3, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has meanwhile said he is holding dialogue within past days with officials from both sides. "We are reaching out to both parties, and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation," a statement from the State Dept said.

The only significant military action so far is that Pakistan's military said last Tuesday it shot down an Indian spy drone over Kashmir, alleging that the UAV breached Pakistani-administered territory.

This could be the most dangerous moment in many years, given the two south Asian powerhouses have fought no less than three historic wars. Is another on the horizon? Regional diplomats and UN officials are scrambling to ensure de-escalation.