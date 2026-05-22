Rubio Says 'Not There Yet' As Reports Of Draft Iran Deals Circulating Deemed Inaccurate

Summary

Rubio confirms that there's been no deal and that "we're not there yet" - amid broader late morning pushback against morning optimistic, premature headlines.

- amid broader late morning pushback against morning optimistic, premature headlines. Saudi sources report Pakistan army chief & a Qatar delegation en route to Tehran, only for CBS to cite Pakistan Foreign Ministry which says "not aware" of Field Marshal Munir's visit .

. Influential Iranian parliament member threatens 'preemptive' military action if preparations & movements by US forces in region is perceived.

US x Iran permanent peace deal by June 15, 2026?

Yes 40% · No 61%

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Pakistan FM: "Not Aware of Any Visit" to Iran by Army Chief

In a quick market update, Newsquawk says risk-off as reporters push back on optimistic geopolitical reporting + Rubio says not there on Iran deal.

And this bit of serious contradiction of earlier reports, via CBS:

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said Friday that he was "not aware of any visit right now" when asked about reports by Iranian state media since Thursday that Army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, a key mediator between Iran and the U.S., was expected in Tehran. "I am sure this will be announced in due course, if it is to be announced. I can neither confirm nor deny it now," Abdrabi said. "As regards the details of any agreement, our consistent position on this matter is that we do not talk of specifics. As a mediator and as a facilitator, it is the inherent ingredient of our mandate that we remain quiet on the individual positions and the process — also not ascribe any adjective to the process i.e. fast, slow, medium," said Adrabi, adding that he would "stick to this consistent position."

Pakistan, Qatar Delegations En Route to Tehran

Despite the attempts of some regional outlets to spin a narrative of imminent peace (which we saw yesterday), a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Thursday that "no deal had been reached with the US" - though he did also claim that "gaps had narrowed" - somewhat in line with the optimistic narrative.

The Islamic Republic is reportedly still reviewing the latest peace blueprint handed down by the Trump administration. However, this is the latest from a Wall Street Journal correspondent:

Source tells me the draft “deals” circulating are inaccurate. — laurence norman (@laurnorman) May 22, 2026

Trump has meanwhile explicitly warned that further military action remains firmly on the table if Tehran doesn't bend the knee. Yet there's more 'action' taking place in the interim - as Pakistan's army chief once again is on his way to Tehran, per Al Arabiya, and this - though already previewed the day prior - caused oil to dump amid the usual daily optimistic headlines emerging just ahead of the US market open. And in an apparent first, Qatar is sending a delegation too:

Futs hits session high on Reuters report Qatar has sent negotiating team to Tehran with the US team to help secure a deal to end war.

Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to receive and relay Tehran's answer to Washington on the latest.

Iran Threat of 'Preemptive' Military Action

Meanwhile, speaking to state television, Fadahossein Maleki, an influential member of Iran’s Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, strongly hinted that Iran might not wait around to be hit. When pressed on whether the ceasefire could collapse, Maleki bluntly stated, "Anything is possible."

He took it a step further, openly floating the idea of an Iranian preemptive strike if Iran believed the Pentagon is moving its forces into position for resumption of military action.

“It could even come from Iran’s side, frankly," Maleki warned, according to a report by Iran International. "If we feel that something is happening from a US base, Iran has the legitimacy to respond and prevent it."

Despite these threats, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has freshly said there has been some "slight progress" in talks with Iran to end the war, but followed by saying he did not wish to exaggerate how much.

Which helped push crude oil prices to the lows of the day...

More possibly premature reports of a 'final draft' being worked on...

🔴 BREAKING: The final draft of a possible agreement between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, is expected to be announced within hours, according to Al Arabiya sources. Its key terms include the following:



🔴 Final draft of possible US-Iran agreement mediated by… pic.twitter.com/Fb0gTmv8nd — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 22, 2026

Rubio Condemns Toll System: Unacceptable

Rubio is going full press against Iran's efforts to impose a Hormuz toll system under its own permission protocols. “They're trying to convince Oman, by the way, to join them in this tolling system in an international waterway. There is not a country in the world that should accept that. I don't know of a country in the world that's in favor of it, except Iran, but there's no country in the world that should accept it,” Rubio said in Helsingborg, Sweden, on the sidelines of a NATO ministers meeting.

“I don't know of anyone in the world that should be in favor of a tolling system in an international waterway, that's just not acceptable. It can't happen,” Rubio continued.

“If that were to happen in the Strait of Hormuz, it will happen in five other places around the world. Why would countries all over the world say, 'Well, we want to do this too'? Not to mention how vital and critical that strait is to every country represented here today, but frankly, to countries not represented here today, particularly the Indo-Pacific,” he also said. Importantly, he also confirmed there's as yet no deal - which should be obvious to all. He underscored "we're not there yet".

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