Pakistani Warplanes Land In Saudi Arabia For Start Of Mutual Defense Pact

Via The Cradle

A Pakistani military force arrived at Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz Air Base on Saturday, as part of a strategic defense pact between the two countries, the kingdom's defense ministry has announced.

The Pakistani force includes air force fighter jets and support aircraft. It was sent to Saudi Arabia to "enhance joint military cooperation, raise operational readiness, and support security and stability in the region," the ministry's statement said.

Pakistan Air Force image

The military deployment arrived following five weeks of US-Israeli attacks on Iran, and as ceasefire talks take place in Islamabad.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a strategic defense agreement last year involving joint deployments, intelligence sharing, and coordinated responses to regional threats.

The pact commits both states to treat any attack on one as an attack on both, allowing the Gulf kingdom to benefit from the protection afforded by Pakistan's nuclear weapons arsenal.

In January, Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft participated in a multinational air combat exercise in Saudi Arabia. The Spears of Victory-2026 exercise also involved military forces from France, Italy, Greece, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, the UK, and the US.

Riyadh and Islamabad have a history of close military cooperation dating back to the 1960's. During the 1991 Gulf War, Pakistan sent troops to defend the Saudi kingdom from a possible Iraqi invasion. In return, Pakistan has benefited from Saudi financial and military support.

On Saturday, Turkish media reported that Saudi Arabia and Qatar will provide Pakistan with $5 billion in financial assistance to help shore up Islamabad's dwindling foreign currency reserves, which currently stand at about $16.4 billion.

The development comes as the UAE is requiring Pakistan to repay a $3.5 billion debt by the end of the month. Pakistan's reserves have come under additional pressure recently, thanks to rising costs for imported fuel resulting from the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The $5 billion payment was announced following a meeting between Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Jadaan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday night in Islamabad.