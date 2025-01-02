Palestinian Authority Bans Al Jazeera From West Bank For 'Stirring Strife'

The Palestinian Authority (PA) announced Wednesday the suspension of Al-Jazeera's operations in the Palestinian West Bank, citing alleged violations of Palestinian laws and 'interference'.

The major Qatar-based outlet is accused of "manipulation, interference in internal affairs, and dissemination of misleading and incendiary reports," according to a statement in the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Al Jazeera headquarters building in Doha, Qatar. Source: AJ

The broadcaster has been further blamed for "reports that were deceiving and stirring strife" in the context of the Palestinian Authority's (PA) effort to crackdown on unauthorized armed groups.

For the past more than two weeks the PA has laid police siege to the Jenin refugee camp in an effort to root out the Jenin Brigade and associated factions. The PA has called the groups "outlaws" and "Iranian gangs" which are operating in the camp.

At least nine Palestinians have been killed as a result of the assault, including reportedly children. The PA had already banned Al Jazeera from reporting from inside Jenin amid the crisis.

Al Jazeera issued a Thursday statement saying it was "shocked by this decision" and is urging an immediate reversal of the temporary ban, for which there hasn't been a timetable. It has confirmed its coverage has moved to Jordan.

The outlet has charged the PA with "an attempt to hide the truth about events in the occupied territories, especially what is happening in Jenin and its camps.”

Months ago Israeli commandoes raided Al Jazeera's West Bank offices and seized equipment and ordered the bureau closed.

As early as October 2023, soon after the Oct.7 Hamas terror attacks, Israel moved to ban Al Jazeera from having offices in Tel Aviv or operating anywhere in Israel.

WATCH| The moment Palestinian Authority security forces raided Al Jazeera’s bureau in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, forcing it to stop broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/UoerXDc0sl — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 1, 2025

This came on the heels of Israeli government approving "emergency regulations" giving it the power to shut down foreign news agencies which are deemed to be acting against the "security of the state".

On Thursday a United Nations spokesperson urged the Palestinian Authority to reverse its decision to ban Al-Jazeera, in a rare moment.