Paris Deputy Mayor Blames US Air Conditioning For French Heat Wave

The peasantry is not allowed to have creature comforts, otherwise, they might start thinking like free men. So, let them eat cake (and fight each other over the last few box fans).

As we covered last week, over 1.2 million tourists have traveled to each US city hosting a World Cup game, and the resulting culture shock has gone viral across social media. Notably, European visitors have been surprised by American infrastructure, hospitality and, strangely, air conditioning.

Apparently, European media and governments have spent an inordinate amount of time and energy conditioning their populations with propaganda about the US being a dangerous cesspool of "racism" and violence. Instead, Europeans found freedom...and luxurious, cold air.

In response, EU citizens have been traveling back across the and asking their political leaders why, in the midst of a deadly summer heat wave, air conditioners are not more common. Only 19% of the population has air conditioning in their homes, compared to 90% in the US. Instead of offering a rational explanation, these governments have moved to restrict or outright ban air conditioners while blaming the US for their problems.

🇫🇷‼️🚨 “WE AGREE THAT PEOPLE MUST NOT SUFFOCATE - BUT”



French Minister of Ecology Monique Barbut rants about air conditioning:



"I'm horrified by people who tell me we just need to put AC everywhere …



Do you think that by air-conditioning everything we're going to prevent… pic.twitter.com/rUyJYmv55X — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) June 28, 2026

Paris Deputy Mayor Audrey Pulvar, a radical leftist who has in the past defended mass immigration and dismissed the reality of migrant crime, took to social media to attack the US as the "source" of the ongoing French heat wave. She wrote on Instagram:

"Dear American journalists and social media 'influencers': for days, some of you have been criticizing and making fun of Paris because the city does not have A/C in every room. OMG, this is so rich!"

"As the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, you bear a significant amount of responsibility for global warming and the consequences we, in France, are experiencing. Your cities '90% air-conditioned' are not unrelated to this. In Paris, we take responsibility."

The Deputy Mayor of Paris, Audrey Pulvar, says the U.S. bears “a significant amount of responsibility for global warming” and the recent heatwave in France



🇺🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/56MBJURgI3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 29, 2026

"If every American city made the same ecological transition efforts as Paris and many European cities, believe me, the whole world would be better off. So please, enough with the lecture. Just start doing your part. Best regards..."

I reality, the European political class is not angry over American jokes online; they're angry over the legitimate concerns of citizens asking why the government is constantly propagandizing against (and legislating against) central air? French officials don't care what Americans have to say about France, they care about what the French people say about France because it makes the government look bad.

The conflict might sound bizarre to the average American, but many Europeans have been taught to view air conditioning as a bourgeois luxury for selfish people. The fact that Europe suffers more deaths every year from heat than the US has gun related deaths doesn't seem to be a concern for green politicians.

Pulvar thinks she has a slam-dunk argument by playing the carbon card, but she is, of course, very wrong. Carbon emissions have nothing to do with global temperatures. There is no such thing as man-made global warming. The European people are suffering for nothing.

Climate alarmists and climate scientists pull their temperature data from the 1880s onward, which is an incredibly narrow window of time in the Earth's climate history. The fact that this problem is never addressed showcases the reality that climate science is politically motivated rather than fact based.

When we look at the temperature record going back hundreds of millions of years, it becomes obvious that the Earth has been much hotter in the past compared to today. In fact, we just exited an disastrous ice age and temps are near historic lows. When these stats are compared to global atmospheric carbon content over the same period of time, the basis for today's carbon emissions theory is completely debunked.

There is no correlation or causation relationship between carbon emissions and climate change. Meaning, there is no evidence whatsoever that human industry and the emissions it produces has any affect on temperatures, and this includes air conditioners. Man-made climate change is a lie.

The question is, why are they lying? Europe is a perfect example of green socialism in action, as numerous countries enter steep industrial decline. Climate change is used as an excuse to whittle away individual freedoms, property rights, and access to basic amenities. They are training the population to live without.

Leftist governments also use climate change as an excuse for their mass immigration agenda, claiming that global warming is the cause, rather then the fact that they are luring in migrants with taxpayers funded subsidies and free handouts. In short, the climate lie is about tearing down the western world.

If Europeans stop believing the lie, then the agenda goes out the window. The demand for air conditioning is viewed as a symbol of the citizenry no longer believing.