Peace Through Strength: Trump's Missile Shield Will Stop War Before It Starts

Authored by Corinne Clark Bannon via AmericanGreatness.com,

President Donald J. Trump has officially announced plans to build a next-generation missile defense system. He’s calling it the “Golden Dome,” and I, for one, could not be more thrilled to see American tax dollars going toward defending America for a change.

Unveiled this week, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Golden Dome is a $175 billion project aimed at doing something the Biden regime never prioritized: protecting the U.S. homeland from a foreign attack. And get this—it’s expected to be fully operational by the end of Trump’s term. That’s what real leadership looks like.

According to Trump, this dome will be able to intercept anything—hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, even missiles launched from the other side of the world or from space. That’s not just national defense. That’s next-level deterrence.

If the idea sounds familiar, it’s because Ronald Reagan once dreamed of it. His Strategic Defense Initiative—mocked by the left as “Star Wars”—was a bold vision that never got the full support it deserved. Trump is finally making that dream a reality.

The name is a patriotic play on Israel’s Iron Dome, which has saved countless lives. Trump’s version? Bigger, better, and focused on our homeland. The first $25 billion to fund this project is tucked into Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” currently being debated in the House.

That’s a lot of money up front, but in the long run, it’s a great deal, because it will inevitably cut down on the need for foreign intervention. For decades, Washington has funneled trillions into foreign wars based on the idea that “we have to fight them over there, or we’ll fight them here.” That logic has cost us far too many American lives, plagued our economy, and demolished public trust in nearly every institution in Washington. But with Trump’s Golden Dome—and his rock-solid border policies—it’s hard to imagine a hypothetical war that could reach our soil from a foreign land. The DC sales pitch for endless war has been dismantled!

Predictably, the usual suspects are upset. China says they’re “seriously concerned” and warns that the Golden Dome could “undermine global strategic balance.”

Good! Maybe they should be more concerned about not launching missiles in the first place.

The Golden Dome is proof that America First isn’t just a slogan. It’s a strategy. It’s a shield. And it’s the very definition of peace through strength (and yes, I have that tattooed on my arm in Latin, because I’ve always loved that.)