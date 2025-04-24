Peace Will Be Achieved When Ukraine Withdraws From 4 Annexed Territories: Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has filled in a little bit more of the details in the wake of a Financial Times report issued Tuesday which said President Putin is offering to freeze the current battle lines for the sake of a peace deal.

The significant concession came as a surprise to many, who asked what's the catch. Peskov in Wednesday comments filled in the missing information, stressing that peace can be achieved if Ukrainian forces fully withdraw from territory in the four oblasts Moscow annexed in 2022.

Via AFP

Financial Times wrote that "The proposal is the first formal indication Putin has given since the war’s early months three years ago that Russia could step back from its maximalist demands to end the invasion."

Peskov in the fresh statement emphasized that Russia's claim to the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia remain enshrined in its constitution.

He was asked directly whether a Ukrainian withdrawal would end the war, to which he responded, "If Ukraine withdraws its troops from these four regions, then yes."

"According to the results of the referendums, these territories have entered the administrative borders of Russia. From our point of view, this is a de jure and de facto situation," Peskov said.

But so far Zelensky hasn't even been willing to cede Crimea, despite the Russian-speaking population of the strategic peninsula long being firmly in Russian hands, also with its naval Black Sea fleet being stationed there since Soviet Times and throughout recent history.

President Trump said Wednesday that Ukraine "lost" Crimea years ago, and so it is "not even a point of discussion". But Washington's demands that Ukraine finally compromise on the issue has been rejected by Zelensky.

Peskov commented on this too, expressing total agreement with Trump. "This completely corresponds with our understanding, which we have been saying for a long time," he said.

Via DW

If the Ukrainian government did finally accede to Russia's demands, it would lose 20% of its total territory, given this is about how much Russian forces currently occupy.

The US is also said to currently be offering Ukrainian neutrality vis-a-vis NATO, alongside international recognition of Crimea as Russian territory. But talks have still not gotten off the ground, and the Trump admin is ramping up the pressure on Zelensky especially.