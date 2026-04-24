Pentagon Email Seeks Ways To Suspend Spain From NATO, Brussels Says Not Possible

Washington is eyeing how to pressure Spain out of the NATO alliance, after the Spanish government has taken firm anti-Israel positions, as well as come out strongly against Trump's Iran war, even disallowing some base and logistics access to the US armed forces.

An internal Pentagon email lays out options for the United States to punish NATO allies it says failed to support US operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance and reviewing the US stance on United Kingdom sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, a US official told has told Reuters in a report published Friday.

via NATO/The Dispatch

In the Trump administration's eyes, Spain has also been a non-contributing thorn in the side both both US and NATO policy. To a large degree it's also easier for the US to single out and punish a country like Spain, compared more powerful and economically stronger nations like Turkey or France.

The policy options appear in a note expressing frustration over allies' reluctance or refusal to grant access, basing, and overflight rights - known as ABO - for the Iran war, the US official explained.

The email specifies that ABO is "just the absolute baseline for NATO," according to the official, who indicated this is being considered in senior policy circles.

However, it remains a big unknown whether the alliance can actually suspend a longtime permanent member, and the reality is that many other European countries are sympathetic to Spain's stance.

A NATO official told Reuters, "NATO's Founding Treaty does not foresee any provision for suspension of NATO membership."

And the reality is that any kind of suspension process would probably take so long that it would outlast the current US administration.

But Washington could take other steps, such as drawdown in large-scale fashion its long-running force presence in Europe. This is already on the table, to the point that some European allies are already anticipating it and making preparations.

The Pentagon and Trump administration have said of Spain, "they are not there for us." But perhaps from Spain's point of view, (and its population), it is putting Spain's national interest first. - and doesn't want to get bogged down in yet more US-led adventurism in the Middle East.