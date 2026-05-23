Pentagon, Intelligence Community Preparing For Renewed Strikes On Iran This Weekend: CBS

CBS is reporting that the Trump administration, specifically the Pentagon - as well as intelligence community officials - are currently preparing for a new potential round of military strikes against Iran within the next three days.

However, like with much of the latest speculation and reporting regarding what comes next in the Iran war, the report included the important caveat that nothing is ultimately confirmed or final: "No final decision on strikes had been reached as of Friday afternoon."

Any new US attack would likely see Israel join in, & Tehran vows it would retaliate. Getty Images

"Some members of the US military and intelligence community canceled their plans for the Memorial Day weekend in anticipation of possible strikes," several sources said.

"Defense and intelligence officials began updating recall rosters for US installations overseas as tranches of troops stationed in the Middle East rotate out of theater, part of an effort to reduce the American military footprint in the region amid concern about possible Iranian retaliation," CBS said.

Additionally, Trump's own Truth Social post about missing his son's wedding has set off an avalanche of speculation that renewed attacks are imminent.

"Circumstances pertaining to Government" are keeping him from attending his son Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding this weekend, Trump wrote in the post.

"I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina!" Trump said. The day prior he had been vague in answering reporters' questions on the matter.

"He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it," he had said.

A number of pundits noted the ease with which he frequently goes down to Florida to play golf, and that it's strange that he would now miss his son's wedding. However, the wedding is being held out of country, at a small island in the Bahamas, and so this does bring with it extra logistical and security planning and logistics.

As for potential new military action, it's obvious that Trump has been growing increasingly impatient and frustrated about Iran's lack of compromise when it comes to negotiations over several days and weeks.

The White House has made recovery of the country's enriched uranium a top priority, while Tehran has repeatedly slammed the door on this as an option and has not budged. The Iranians aren't even making the nuclear issue part of talks to achieve peace, and have made clear their view this would be for future, post-war negotiations.