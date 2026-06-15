'Manufactured Story': Hegseth Goes Off In CBS Interview On Crisis Of US Arms Stockpiles

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth joined CBS's Margaret Brennan on Sunday for an interview which quickly degenerated into a tense, finger-pointing segment over billions poured into the military-industrial complex, as well as foreign coffers, amid multiple global hotspots and a couple major war fronts - most notably Ukraine and the Middle East.

Brennan pressed Hegseth on the hollowed-out state of American arms stockpiles, invoking a recent plea from Ukraine for localized weapon production. "Let me ask you before you go about what is going on with US munitions and stockpiles here," Brennan posed. "Ukraine's President Zelensky was on this program a few weeks ago. He made a plea not just for more interceptors, but for the ability to produce them, for friendly governments to be able to produce patriots. Some Republican lawmakers support this idea. Do you?"

Hegseth pivoted immediately to 'everything is fine' talking points regarding American stockpiles... "Nobody makes better and more munitions than the United States of America, and we are open to co-production wherever we can,” Hegseth said. "And because of this administration, we're supercharging our arsenal of freedom, building more, building faster, opening up the Pentagon, ripping through the Pentagon bureaucracy to force industry to move faster. So our stockpiles are strong, and it will only get stronger in the future." Watch the tense and very testy exchange unfold below:

Hegseth: Nobody makes better or more munitions than the US.



Brennan: But there is a crisis with those stockpiles right now.



Hegseth: That is a manufactured story that the media wants to peddle.



Brennan: You testified under oath that it would take years to rebuild those… pic.twitter.com/i6FpUesKys — Acyn (@Acyn) June 14, 2026

Brennan, however, wasn't buying it. She pointed out the glaring disconnect between Hegseth's rosy public relations script and the grim reality of what's being reported among private defense contractors.

"There is a crisis with those stockpiles right now in private industry," Brennan said. Hegseth snapped, interjecting, "That is a manufactured story that the media wants to peddle!"

But the CBS host quickly reminded the US defense chief that his own prior under oath testimony contradicted this narrative.

"You have testified to it in front of Congress," Brennan said. "Ultimately our stockpiles are great and they only get stronger because of the way this president has," Hegseth maintained.

“You testified under oath that it would take years to rebuild those stockpiles,” Brennan emphasized.

"You don’t have to read back to me what I testified," Hegseth shot back. "I speculated some munitions take more time than others. We’ve got lots of them, we’re building more than ever before. The Biden administration gave away hundreds of billions to Ukraine. And so President Trump had to refill, and he has, and we have in real time."

When Brennan tried to pin him down on whether the Pentagon would actually grant Ukraine's Zelensky's wish for domestic Patriot missile production, she pressed...

“So the answer to Zelensky’s request is a no or a yes?” Brennan asked.

"Ultimately, we’ve worked with them, and Ukraine is buying munitions that Europe pays for," Hegseth responded. It’s great to see Europe finally step up and pay for those."

"OK, well, he was asking for the ability to produce, but I’ll leave it there," Brennan then concluded sarcastically.