Pirates Attack Tanker Off Somalia Coast 

Maritime journal Lloyd's List reported early Thursday that the Malta-flagged tanker Hellas Aphrodite was boarded by suspected pirates off the Somali coast. This maritime incident comes just days after another attempted hijacking of a commercial vessel in the region.

Pirates have boarded Malta-flagged Hellas Aphrodite, a product tanker, off the Somali coast just days after a near miss in the same region pic.twitter.com/PEeuTbIrUO — Lloyd's List (@LloydsList) November 6, 2025

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed a small vessel "fired small arms and RPGs" and "unauthorised personnel" boarded the tanker hauling gasoline about 560 nautical miles off the southeast of Eyl, Somalia.

Lloyd's List noted, "An unsuccessful attempt to board a Stolt-Nielsen tanker off Somalia on Monday is unlikely to be an isolated incident with growing evidence of a resurgent piracy threat building with links to al-Shabaab and the Houthis."

Lloyd's List reported that an unsuccessful attempt to board a Stolt-Nielsen tanker off Somalia on Monday is unlikely to be an isolated incident with growing evidence of a resurgent piracy threat building with links to al-Shabaab and the Houthis https://t.co/aFFLRZqyyn — Lloyd's List (@LloydsList) November 6, 2025

Greek news outlet Enikos reported that Latsco Marine Management, which operates the Hellas Aphrodite, confirmed all 24 crew members are safe and accounted for. The situation remains ongoing.