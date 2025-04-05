PLA Blasts US 'Dangerous' Actions Near China Which Can Lead To 'Misjudgment'

A rare cooperative security meeting was held between the US and Chinese militaries this week. Called the China-US Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA), it just wrapped up its annual working group summit held Wednesday through Thursday.

During the proceedings the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) made clear it will respond to any "dangerous provocations" by the US military in the waters and airspace near China. The strong statement came at the end of the meetings.

China's military this week simulated an attack on Taiwan, deploying dozens of assets off the self-ruled island's coast and some 50 warplanes in the air.

"The reconnaissance, survey, and high-intensity drills conducted by US warships and aircraft in the sea and airspace near China are highly likely to cause misjudgment, jeopardizing China’s sovereignty and military security," the PLA Navy said.

The Chinese military delegation made clear that "the safety of vessels and aircraft is closely related to national security." But ironically these words were issued just after huge PLA 'live fire' drills around Taiwan were just wrapped up. The PLA had specifically denounced the 'separatist' rhetoric of Taiwan's leadership.

Already several US warships have traversed the contested Taiwan Strait under President Trump. Still, the PLA Navy overall assessed that two sides had "candid and constructive" exchanges in Shanghai.

This after a series of 'close encounters' between the two rivals in recent years. China has also had clashes with Japanese and Philippine coast guard assets and fishing vessels as jockeying over regional waters continues.

This past week's PLA drills near Taiwan appeared to be based on invasion plans, including simulated strikes on Taiwan's key ports, and military and energy infrastructure.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense listed out the following Chinese military weaponry which was moved near Taiwan on Tuesday into Wednesday: 71 sorties by military aircraft and drones, 21 navy ships ranged around the island, and the aforementioned Shandong carrier which was spotted about 220 nautical miles east of Taiwan.

A PLA spokesman had at the start of the week described drills which "test the troops' capabilities" in areas such as "blockade and control, and precision strikes on key targets."

The Trump administration's rhetoric has of late reflected the 'strategic ambiguity' which has long defined US policy on the question of defending Taiwan from a mainland attack. But the White House has been largely focused on achieving peace in Ukraine, though the Pentagon still considers China the 'top pacing threat'.