After President Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Ukraine's Zelensky of being 'ungrateful' amid last Friday's explosive row in front of media cameras in the Oval Office, the White House on Monday announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

But it was initially unclear precisely when the pause in arms deliveries would take effect, or whether Trump was merely previewing a future suspension. New information revealed in fresh reports sheds more light on the matter, and clearly Trump means business. It was immediate upon the announcement.

"US weapons deliveries to Ukraine came to an abrupt halt on Monday evening after President Donald Trump ordered a pause on all aid to the war-torn country, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday," USA Today reports, based on an admin official.

Air Force file image

Inbound shipments on military and transport plans literally turned around midflight, per the report:

After the order was given, all U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine came to a stop, as of 6 p.m. on Monday evening, according to a defense official. Planes carrying supplies en route to Ukraine would have had to turn around, the official said.

"It was unclear, as of Tuesday, whether Ukraine's direct contracts with U.S. weapons manufacturers, procured through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, would also be impacted," USA Today continues. "As of mid-December, $1.7 billion out of the $21.2 billion fund had not been used."

There was anticipation that Trump might have unveiled a signed minerals deal with Ukraine during Tuesday night's lengthy 90-minute address to Congress, but that didn't happen. Trump only referenced a vague letter from Zelensky saying Ukraine was merely interested in a minerals deal as well as achieving peace.

Meanwhile, some Democrats on Capitol Hill are panicking over how rapid the Washington relationship with Kiev is breaking down.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement: "This act of retribution against our ally, who is on the frontlines defending freedom and democracy, is not only shameful—it is dangerous."

"I urge the administration to reverse course and remember that America’s values lie with the free world, not autocrats and murderous dictators," she said. She ignored the reality of the escalatory build-up to WW3 of the last three years under Biden policy.

And anti-Russia hawk Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) lashed out at Trump, writing the following on X:

Trump is inviting a military catastrophe&humanitarian nightmare—suspending aid for air defense against Russia’s bloody slaughter of civilians as well as arms necessary for battle worn soldiers to hold the line against brutal attacks. His withholding this aid is illegal&immoral. https://t.co/0itBFqTkWS — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 4, 2025

The White House followed the weapons halt by lately ordering an intelligence-sharing pause as well, which has reportedly involved leaning on the UK to halt the sharing of intel information with Kiev, though it doesn't necessarily impact other European allies.