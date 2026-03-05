Plot Twist: Kuwaiti Fighter Jet Shot Down All Three US F-15s

In a remarkable feat, a single Kuwaiti F/A-18 Super Hornet took out all three of the American F-15s that were shot down over Kuwait on Sunday, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The new narrative replaces the initial reports that attributed the shootdowns to a Kuwaiti Patriot missile battery.

Launching just three missiles, a single pilot went three-for-three, destroying the trio of F-15E Strike Eagles, which were purchased for something like a combined $93 million in 1998 dollars, or $187 million today. New F-15EX models go for about $100 million apiece. All six crew members parachuted safely in Kuwaiti territory, though one of them had an unsettling reception from a pipe-wielding Kuwaiti who may have mistaken him for an Iranian pilot:

Moment crashed US F-15 pilot confronted by pipe-wielding local.



This is the shocking moment a US pilot is almost battered by a pipe-wielding local after he survived his fighter jet being shot down over Kuwait.



Footage shows a group of men aggressively shouting as they approach… pic.twitter.com/A5AwJdyBeo — Politically Incorrect (@DirtyCitizen) March 3, 2026

The incident happened shortly after an Iranian drone hit a US tactical operations center in Kuwait, killing six US Army Reserve soldiers, say the Journal's sources, who are familiar with the initial reports on the mishap. With many other drones having swarmed the area, when an amped-up Kuwaiti pilot saw jets on his radar, he started blasting.

The airspace in the theater of operations is a madhouse, packed with fighter jets, bombers, reconnaissance craft, fuel tankers, drones, cruise missiles, HIMARS rockets, interceptor missiles, and incoming Iranian missiles and drones. “It’s a busy, busy air environment, and in times of stress, tension, crisis, and, certainly in this case, conflict, even more so,” retired US Air Force B-52 bomber pilot Mark Gunzinger told the Journal.

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Dan Karbler, who led the Army's Space and Missile Defense Command provided additional perspective on these types of incidents and what investigators will look at:

A fratricide incident like the one in Kuwait usually happens because of several breakdowns in communication or failures in equipment, Karbler said. Investigators will be looking to see if the aircraft friend-or-foe transponders, which are supposed to broadcast the information about a plane electronically, were working properly. Other factors are whether the Kuwaitis knew the planned flight paths of the American jets, whether the aircraft themselves were flying the correct routes and whether Kuwait was able to talk to the F-15s, either electronically or by voice... “It’s all the more complicated when you have different air defense systems operating on different frequencies that aren’t integrated, and some of those systems are actively trying to counter threats such as drones,” he said.

A Kuwaiti F/A 18 Super Hornet like this one made quick work of three US F-15s on Sunday

The incident will hang an asterisk on the F-15's otherwise flawless record, with none of the craft ever having been shot down in air-to-air combat -- going 104-0 since they were introduced in the 1970s. Military aviation wonks are taking a keen interest in the particulars of Sunday's incident. For example, here's TWZ's Tyler Rogoway:

Three shoot-downs and everyone made it out alive sounds like tail-aspect shots made by smaller yield weapons. Also, if the Super Hornet employed passive heat seeking missiles (AIM-9 Sidewinder), the F-15E pilots would not have known they were being engaged until the weapon detonated. There are caveats to this, including if the Hornet had used its radar to assist in the Sidewinder lock. But Kuwaiti Hornets were clearly in the airspace at the time defending against drones, so even being painted by their radar may not have indicated how serious the situation was about to become.

Iran has claimed its forces shot down the F-15s. Of course, even if the Iranian military didn't fire the weapons that doomed the three craft, Iran's strategy of responding to unprovoked Israeli-US warfare by lashing out at countries all around the region certainly precipitated the disaster.