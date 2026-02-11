PM Meloni Calls Olympic Protesters "Enemies Of Italy And Italians"

Via Remix News,

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called anti-Olympic protesters enemies of the country after demonstrators clashed with police in Milan on Saturday and disrupted train traffic with sabotage actions.

In a post on Instagram, the Italian Prime Minister emphasized that while many people are working to make the Olympics a success and present a positive image of Italy, there are those who, in her opinion, are acting specifically against the country.

“Thousands upon thousands of Italians are working around the clock to ensure that everything runs smoothly during the Olympics.

"Many are doing so as volunteers because they want their country to make a good impression and be admired and respected,” she posted.

“Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians, protesting ‘against the Olympics’ and ensuring that these images are broadcast on television around the world.

"This comes after others cut railway cables to prevent trains from running,” her post continued.

“Once again, we express our solidarity with the police, the city of Milan, and all those who will see their work undermined by these gangs of criminals,” Meloni concluded.

On Saturday, thousands of people protested against the Olympics in Milan, one of the main venues for the event, reports Hirado. During the demonstration, a group of about 100 people broke away from the crowd and clashed with police, throwing fireworks, smoke bombs, and bottles.

Police also used water cannons to restore order. Authorities said six people were arrested after the riots. The incidents also disrupted rail traffic.

Although Meloni made no mention of what Italians are protesting specifically, there have been ongoing protests against the use of U.S. ICE agents for anti-terrorism efforts during the Winter Olympics as well as against Israel’s participation in the Games.

