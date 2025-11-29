Poland Announces Foreign Spy Plot Busted, Involved Photographing Secretive Facilities 

Poland's National Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that five individuals have been charged with working on behalf of a foreign intelligence service, following coordinated arrests which spanned November Tuesday through Wednesday of this week by the Internal Security Agency and police.

Those taken into custody include two Ukrainian nationals - identified only as Oleksandr S. and a minor, Sofia Ch. - and in addition three Belarusian citizens identified as Viktoryia M., Anton M., and Uladzimir U.

Source: gov.pl

The group is accused of targeting the Polish state for espionage purposes, with prosecutors alleging that throughout much of 2024 the team collected information on sensitive locations.

"The suspects' activities involved establishing contact with foreign intelligence representatives via Telegram and carrying out assigned tasks, including the creation and transmission of photographic documentation of critical infrastructure facilities and locations crucial to national security," a press release translated from Polish to English read.

"For these tasks, the suspects were paid in cryptocurrencies," it added. Likely Warsaw believes Russian intelligence was ultimately behind the plot. In some instances, Moscow is believed to have used pro-Russian Ukrainian nationals as assets in Europe.

Poland's investigation comes amid a wider probe into espionage activities carried out by individuals of different nationalities in Rzeszów, Warszawa, Łódź - among some other regions - between March 2024 and February 2025.

But in some instances the activities seem minor, given prosecutors have cited activities as simple as putting up posters and producing graffiti, supposedly associated with foreign operations.

If convicted under Poland's national laws, acts of espionage can result in five to thirty years in prison.

Poland over the last year has signaled an increase in Ukraine war-related spy activity on its soil...

🕵️🇵🇱 Poland Indicts Man Over Alleged Zelenskiy Assassination Plot



Prosecutors say suspect aided Russian intel in planning attack, targeting key Ukraine supply hub.



Plot underscores rising spy threats as Poland backs Kyiv in war effort. pic.twitter.com/dyLoG9OO2Y — PiQ (@PiQSuite) May 20, 2025

Currently, the bigger worry for EU and NATO countries in eastern as well as northern Europe remains 'mystery' drone incursions. Officials believe Russia is behind a recent spate of intrusive drone activities near commercial aviation and military airports.