The plot surrounding the mystery of the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage explosions and secret op continues to thicken, as Poland has on Tuesday issued a surprise announcement saying it has arrested a suspected connected with it.

"A Ukrainian man suspected of being involved in causing undersea explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany in 2022 was arrested in Poland, a spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw said Tuesday," The Associated Press reports.

Without irony or satire, the AP identifies further that "Volodymyr Z. was detained in Pruszkow, central Poland, according to Polish radio station RMF FM, which first reported his capture" - based on a European arrest warrant issued by German authorities.

The man in custody has elsewhere been described, including in Reuters, as a Ukrainian diver wanted by Germany... and his name is Volodymr Z... though the reporting is not based on The Onion.

This is the second recent arrest related to the Nord Stream sabotage investigation, as last month another Ukrainian man was arrested in Italy in connection.

The mainstream media narrative on this major event which came early in the Ukraine war has shifted dramatically several times. In the opening months, the MSM was lockstep in collectively assuming Russia must have bombed its own key pipelines, effectively economically sabotaging itself and a (at the time) leading European energy export partner.

Then, as we highlighted, there was in 2024 the "bombshell" WSJ Nord Stream report which was a shift, but yet another attempt by mainstream gatekeepers to put official distance between President Zelensky and his supposedly 'rogue' top general at the time who 'oversaw' the covert op.

The WSJ report with the lengthy title: "A Drunken Evening, a Rented Yacht: The Real Story of the Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage: Private businessmen funded the shoestring operation, which was overseen by a top general; President Zelensky approved the plan, then tried unsuccessfully to call it off,"... has for the most part become the official accepted narrative.

But legendary US journalist Seymour Hersh has maintained the whole time that it was the CIA and a special elite diving branch of the US Navy behind it, in "How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline".

Andromeda yacht believed used (in the WSJ's presentation) by a 'rogue' Ukrainian sabotage team, via WSJ/Getty Images

Ultimately, the following is now crystal clear and fully established at this point, as even mainstream media now fully admits: Yes, Ukraine was likely involved. No, Russia did not do it. And yes it probably had the involvement or at least foreknowledge of the CIA or other Western intelligence groups.

As for the newly arrested suspect, the ongoing investigation is unlikely to produce anything 'new' which might embarrass the Ukrainians or Western intelligence - or at least nothing which will readily be made public.