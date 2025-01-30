Polarized World: How Other Countries Feel About The Trump Presidency

As President Trump’s second term begins, it’s clear that voters within the U.S. have a wide spectrum of feelings about how it’s going to go.

On one side of public opinion, it could be a new golden age - on the other, a potential catastrophe. And this same polarization of opinion can also be witnessed around the world.

This shouldn’t be surprising - because of the size of the U.S. economy and its exceptional geopolitical influence, any change in policy in the U.S. can have big ripple effects outside America’s borders for better or worse.

Love and Hate

In this chart by Statista, Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins points out that public opinion on whether Trump’s presidency will have a positive or negative impact on their home country varies greatly...

The Data by Country

The data comes from a survey of 28,549 people by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). It was conducted across 24 countries in November 2024 after the U.S. presidential election.

In this data set, India is the country that sees Trump’s likely impact on their country as the most positive. A whopping 84% of Indians surveyed saw this to be the case, with only 10% that saw a second term as being bad for India.

On the flipside, South Korea had just 11% of respondents that said Trump would be good for their country. However, a large portion of Koreans (67%) were not sure of the impact that he would have, which is interesting in itself.

As President Trump’s second term progresses, especially given the potential ripple effects abroad through tariffs and other policies, it’s likely that the international community will be watching his administration closely.

