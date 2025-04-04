Polish President Blasts Hate-Speech Law, Bemoans Push For 'Communist'-Style EU

Via Remix news,

As Polish presidential elections near and the term of current President Andrzej Duda comes to an end, the head of state gave an interview to Telewizja Trwam and Radio Maryja. During the segment, Duda covered many topics, including the Sejm’s new so-called hate speech law, which he said he would not sign, saying it is built on lies about “well-established” concepts.

The president also called out the left for being hypocritical.

According to wPolityce, Duda said it is very characteristic that these left-liberal trends, which shout so loudly about tolerance and diversity, are the first to block free speech,” defining language “as they wish” while also “punishing any deviation” from what they say is correct.

“This is an ongoing attempt to build a world, a language, on lies, on giving new meaning to concepts that are established,” Duda told the show.

Claiming Poland is still a fully democratic country upholding the will of the majority, despite many being afraid of certain developments around them, Duda still cautioned against an erosion of democratic norms. He specifically cited St. John Paul II, who warned that democracy without values ​​easily turns into open or camouflaged totalitarianism.

“We have clear and obvious examples of the deception that the current situation in Poland brings us, especially the media situation – manipulation, lies, silence, giving new meaning to words, denying events that took place (…). We must firmly defend ourselves against this and I hope that society will be able to defend itself against this at the ballot box, while expressing its real expectations,” he said.

On his party’s (PiS) proposed judicial reform, Duda blamed its failure on those who have “enormous influence” at home and abroad.

“These people are very often people who smoothly transitioned from the communist system and from being members of the communist party, very quickly whitewashed themselves, painted themselves in other colors and started pretending to be great democrats. Before, they served the communists, and then they started pretending to be great libertarians,” he said.

On the federalization of the European Union, Duda told listeners that “nation states must be preserved, the EU should be a union of nation states. All cultural and identity traditions in nation states should be respected and recognized within the framework of diversity that they talk about, and which in this case they are trying to absolutely deny, forcing us into one uniform as in the most negatively associated communist regimes.”

Duda made a “farewell visit” to Italy last week, during which Italian PM Georgia Meloni gave him a copy of the Italian Anthem to signify “the profound historical bond that has united the histories of our nations.”

“I wanted to reiterate the importance of bilateral relations and the continuous strengthening of economic and cultural ties between Italy and Poland,” Meloni posted on X.

Oggi, a Palazzo Chigi, ho avuto l’onore di accogliere il Presidente della Repubblica di Polonia, @AndrzejDuda, nell’ambito della sua visita di commiato in Italia, in vista del termine del suo mandato. Durante il nostro incontro, ho voluto ribadire l’importanza dei rapporti… pic.twitter.com/92TDGmpzLL — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) March 28, 2025

