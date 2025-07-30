Polish Socialist Calls For Ban On Right Wing Party 'Before It Grows To Size We Cannot Handle'

Via Remix News,

Andrzej Rozenek, former MP for the Socialist party in Poland and deputy editor-in-chief of the weekly “Nie” Jerzy Urban, spoke about Grzegorz Braun’s party in the “Goniec Poranny” program.

While “Nie” was known for its pointed anti-right stance and attacks on Catholicism, Braun, leader of the Confederation of the Polish Crown party, is an outspoken Catholic monarchist known for his frequent anti-Semitic and homophobic outbursts.

Rozenek cited Poland’s constitution on the program, saying, “Article 13 of the Constitution actually requires the banning of racist parties that sow hatred.”

According to the Article 13:

“Political parties and other organizations whose programs refer to the totalitarian methods and practices of Nazism, fascism, and communism are prohibited, as well as those whose programs or activities assume or permit racial and national hatred, the use of violence to seize power or influence state policy, or provide for the secrecy of their structures or membership.”

Asked if this meant that, in his opinion, the Confederation of the Polish Crown should be banned, he replied: “Of course. Absolutely.”

When asked if the new Minister of Justice Waldemar Żurek should take action to achieve this goal.

Rozenek replied,

“Yes, Minister Żurek should begin the process of banning this party. This needs to be addressed before this ulcer grows to a size we can no longer handle.”

He then said taking action to ban Braun and his party today is what should have been done back in 1930s Germany.

“If in the 1930s in the Weimar Republic someone had cut short the political careers of people associated with the NSDAP, there would have been no World War II. There would not have been 85 million victims. You have to understand the responsibility for what you do. And this responsibility means counteracting, preventing. You have to prevent the spreading wave of nationalism, fascism, and neo-fascism. I see no other way out,” Rozenek said.

