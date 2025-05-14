70% Of Americans Support A Fresh Nuclear Deal With Iran; New Poll Finds

Authored by Kyle Anzalone via AntiWar.com,

A new poll finds a large majority of Americans across the political spectrum support reaching a deal with Iran that allows Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program.

According to the University of Maryland’s Critical Issues Poll, 69% of Americans favor reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. Nearly two-thirds of Republicans and over three-quarters of Democrats said they want a "negotiated agreement limiting Iran’s nuclear program to peaceful ends, with stringent monitoring."

Under a quarter of Republicans, and just five percent of Democrats, support using the military to take out Iran’s nuclear program.

Ensuring that Tehran did not decide to break out and build a nuclear weapon was the purpose of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal negotiated by President Barack Obama. During his first term, Donald Trump withdrew from that agreement, arguing that it did not place enough limits on Iran’s missile program and its support for political and military movements in the Middle East.

While American politicians often hype the threat presented by Iran’s nuclear program, the US intelligence community has repeatedly stated that Tehran is not pursuing a nuclear weapon. Iran’s program is within the limits of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and is similar to that of Japan, Germany, and Brazil.

Since returning to office, Trump has engaged with Tehran on developing a new nuclear agreement that restricts Iran’s program beyond the limits imposed by the NPT. However, Trump’s demands have been unclear.

At times, White House officials have said they are willing to allow Tehran to keep its ability to enrich uranium. Other officials have stated that any deal will require Iran to give up its entire enrichment program.

Tehran views its enrichment program as central to its sovereignty, but is willing to consider caps and additional inspections to give Washington and Tel Aviv assurance that it is not weaponizing its civilian program.

The Critical Issues Poll also asked Americans if Israel and Iran having nuclear weapons would lead to a more stable Middle East, with 69% saying they preferred neither country having a nuclear weapon.

However, Israel currently possesses a large strategic stockpile. Only 10% of Americans believe that the status quo will create peace in the Middle East.