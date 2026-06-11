Polls Turn Against Netanyahu As Trump Says PM 'May Quit Politics'

Via The Cradle

A poll published by an Israeli research center on Tuesday has revealed that most Israelis do not want Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to run in the upcoming election.

The poll was released by the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute, based in occupied Jerusalem.

It was conducted between May 31 and June 5. According to the results, 61 percent of Israelis believe Netanyahu should not run in the elections. Thirty-five percent were in favor of the premier running.

The number of Israeli Jews who are opposed to his running stood at 57 percent, while 39.5 percent of Jewish Israelis believe he should run.

Among the Palestinians with Israeli citizenship living in the territories ethnically cleansed during the 1948 Nakba, 83 percent are against Netanyahu running in the election, according to the poll.

Eleven percent of Palestinians with Israeli citizenship support his candidacy, the poll added. A recent poll revealed a significant deterioration in the global reputation of Netanyahu and Israel.

The survey was published amid growing uncertainty over Netanyahu’s political future following comments by US President Donald Trump, who claimed the premier may want to step back from politics.

Trump told ABC News on Tuesday that he was unsure “if Bibi even wants to continue.”

Most Israelis don't want Netanyahu to run in the next election, poll finds https://t.co/80hA7dxXLg — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 9, 2026

“I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career. Does he want to continue? Because, you know, he’s a wartime prime minister. We will very shortly win the war one way or the other, and you know he’s a wartime prime minister,” Trump added.

Likud has since responded, saying that Netanyahu will run in the upcoming election. Netanyahu is mired in a years-long criminal trial over corruption and other scandals. The trial has seen near-constant delays.

The prime minister has also failed to resolve the Haredi draft crisis plaguing Israel, with ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) still avoiding conscription and opposition parties criticizing the ruling coalition for placing secular reservists at the forefront of the conflict.

Israeli army leadership has warned of a collapse in the reserve forces, and troops are taking heavy losses in battles against Hezbollah in south Lebanon.

Since Netanyahu's government came to power in late 2022, illegal West Bank settlements and annexation plans have expanded dramatically, and a genocide in Gaza has taken place.

Pew Research: Israel Net Favorability



🇬🇭 Ghana: +13

🇳🇬 Nigeria: +6

🇮🇳 India: +4

🇰🇪 Kenya: +3

——

🇧🇷 Brazil: -19

🇺🇸 U.S: -23 (was +30 in 2013)

🇸🇸 South Africa: -31

🇦🇷 Argentina: -34

🇨🇦 Canada: -37

🇲🇽 Mexico: -37

🇰🇷 South Korea: -43

🇬🇧 U.K: -44

🇫🇷 France: -44

🇩🇪 Germany: -50

🇮🇹… pic.twitter.com/viP24XwTkA — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 4, 2026

Tel Aviv has also continued to wage brutal wars on multiple fronts, including Lebanon and Iran.

The draft crisis and other long-standing issues between Netanyahu and the opposition have prompted former premiers Naftali Bennet and Yair Lapid to merge parties in a bid to challenge the prime minister politically.