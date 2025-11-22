"Poor Guy... They Made Him Stay In That Castle!" - Rogan Roasts Prince Andrew's "Punishment"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Rogan has hilariously mocked Prince Andrew’s ‘downfall’, highlighting how the disgraced royal—stripped of titles for Epstein ties—still lives like a king in a lavish estate, exposing the elite’s fake accountability while victims like Virginia Giuffre faced horrors.

Rogan ridiculed Andrew’s “exile” to Royal Lodge: “Poor guy. That’s so sad. They made him stay in that castle. Look how beautiful that place is.”

He doubled down: “Bro, look at the gardener’s house. Show him the gardener’s house. That’s where the gardener lives. That f*cking place is beautiful.”

“Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles and roles and will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,” Rogan said referring to a news report on the development.

“In addition to being relocated to a beautiful estate in the countryside, he will continue to receive financial support from the king,” he further noted.

Joe Rogan can’t believe the house Prince Andrew gets to live in after being kicked out of the Royal Family.



“Poor guy. That’s so sad. They made him stay in that castle. Look how beautiful that place is.”



“Bro, look at the gardener’s house. Show him the gardener’s house. That’s… pic.twitter.com/ub010Puv1L — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 20, 2025

Andrew’s ‘punishment’ stems from his Epstein friendship—visiting the pedophile post-conviction, flying on his jet, and hosting him at Balmoral.

In 2022, he settled a lawsuit with Giuffre for millions over allegations he raped her at 17, leading to Queen Elizabeth stripping his HRH title, military roles, and patronages.

King Charles “excommunicated” him from family events, evicting him from Royal Lodge—but Andrew clings to the 30-room mansion with private funding, still enjoying security and staff.

Giuffre accused Andrew of three assaults in 2001, including at Epstein’s island—claims he denied but settled.

U.S. lawmakers have questioned her “suicide” in Australia, with her father also demanding an investigation, stating “My daughter was a fighter… I don’t buy it.”

Another victim, Juliette Bryant has warned of the “Clinton body count” noting suspicious Epstein victim deaths—fearing for her life amid elite cover-ups.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.