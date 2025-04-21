Pope Francis Dead At 88

Vatican News reports that Pope Francis died at the age of 88 at 7:35 a.m. local time (1:35 a.m. EST). Earlier this year, he experienced a severe health crisis that resulted in over a month of hospitalization due to double pneumonia.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the death of the 266th pope via this statement:

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Vatican News provided more color on the Pope's deteriorating health leading up to his death on Easter Monday:

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days.

Pope Francis' clinical situation gradually worsened, and his doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia on Tuesday, February 18.

After 38 days in hospital, the late Pope returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

To his 1.3 billion followers, Francis signaled a more inclusive stance toward LGBTQ+ Catholics and advocated for open borders in the United States.

The Pope is Appalled there are Discussions About Closing the US Border - He Says we Need to Open the Doors to Illegal Aliens



“The solution is migration. To open the doors to migration…. For an immigration policy to be good, it must have four things:



1. The illegal alien must… pic.twitter.com/EJmGVwvfPw — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 22, 2024

Francis was the first pope from Latin America, the first Jesuit to become the head of the Catholic Church, and the first to take the name Francis, inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, who gave up his vast amounts of wealth to live in poverty.

Throughout his tenure (March 13, 2013 to April 21, 2025), Francis also spoke about multiple recurring themes, including compassion, humility, and advocacy. He told followers, "My people are poor, and I am one of them."

On Sunday, U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Francis to exchange Easter greetings.

"I know you have not been feeling great, but it's good to see you in better health," Vance told the Pope, adding, "Thank you for seeing me."

The White House on Monday morning issued condolences on X:

Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/8CGwKaNnTh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025

The death of Francis sets in motion a chain of centuries-old procedures to secure a new pope. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, will act as the head of the Vatican in the meantime.

The question is whether the cardinals who choose Francis' successor will read the latest cultural shifts across the West and pick a more traditional pope or continue down the path of progressive inclusiveness.