Population Projections: The World's Top Countries By 2100

By the end of this century, global demographics could look dramatically different than they do today. While some countries will be growing, others will be in the midst of long-term declines.

Using the latest data from the UN’s 2024 World Population Prospects, this infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, visualizes how the world’s most populous countries are expected to change by 2100.

Animated Chart: Population Projections to 2100

Data & Discussion

The data we used to create this graphic is listed in the table below. According to these projections, India will be the most populous country in 2100, followed by China, Pakistan, and Nigeria.

🇮🇳 India Population Projections

India recently overtook China to become the world’s most populous country, and it’s projected to continue growing until 2062, peaking at 1.7 billion people.

Birth rates in the country have actually been declining since the 1960s, but are currently at a relatively high 2 births per woman.

🇨🇳 China Population Projections

China held the title of the world’s most populous country for many decades, but is now shrinking due to its rapidly aging population and falling fertility rates.

Based on these projections, China’s population will be 639 million in 2100, which is 788 million lower from its 2021 peak.

🇺🇸 U.S. Population Projections

The U.S. is currently the world’s third biggest country, but is expected to fall to sixth place by 2100. Unlike many other developed countries, however, the U.S. should keep growing throughout this century.

Most of this growth will be due to immigration, rather than new births, as fertility rates in the U.S. are already below the replacement level.

