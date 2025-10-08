Momentum From Trump-Putin Talks In Alaska Has Run Out: Kremlin

The Kremlin has expressed its view Wednesday that the positive momentum created in the wake of the August 15 meeting in Alaska between Presidents Trump and Putin has waned and come to an end.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has stated bluntly that this momentum has now run out. His fresh words indicated Moscow's point of view that positive advancement toward peace and good-will was "largely exhausted".

According to Ryabkov, the "strong drive" to reach a resolution to the Ukraine conflict was undermined by Russia's adversaries especially in Europe, which are currently "pushing for a war to the last Ukrainian."

The talks in Anchorage did not produce a major breakthrough; however, both leaders at the time described them as productive with the White House saying the meeting offered "a glimmer of hope for lasting peace."

Ryabkov Wednesday continued by saying "This is the result of the destructive actions primarily by Europeans, which we speak about openly and directly."

Newsweek draws the following observation, calling this a significant blow for Trump:

The remarks are a blow for Trump, who has tried mostly through diplomatic means to bring an end to Russia's ongoing invasion. He has directly engaged with Putin, despite concerns from Kyiv and NATO allies about perceptions that Moscow was being rewarded for its aggression after its years-long isolation by the West. Most of Europe wants to take a hard line on Russia.

But the Kremlin has also put some blame on Washington as well, particularly in the wake of the White House indicating it's actually mulling the approval of long-range Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine.

Trump has said he has "sort of made a decision" while decrying escalation - seen by many as an indicator that he's leaning against sending the missiles.

Russian Foreign Ministry: The possibility of ending the war in Ukraine, which emerged after the meeting between Trump and Putin, has been exhausted. pic.twitter.com/QznJ18P1Fq — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) October 8, 2025

Ryabkov said of this matter in his comments that such a move "would mark a significant, one might even say qualitative, change in the situation," but still asserted that this wouldn't impact Russia's "determination to achieve our stated goals."

"I hope that those who are pushing Washington toward such decisions fully understand the gravity and depth of the potential consequences," the deputy foreign minister told state media. "We, of course, call on the US leadership and the American military to approach this situation soberly, sensibly and responsibly."