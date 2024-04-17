"War In The Middle East": Opinions Clash In Today's ZeroHedge Debate

This weekend marked a major escalation in the long-running conflict between Israel and Iran, with the latter launching what some called a "performative" barrage of missiles at Israel amid the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Iran says the matter is "concluded" (for now) but remains "in a state of readiness" to deliver a "massive and harsh response" if Israel launches the "tiniest invasion," while Israel's former chief of Mossad, Zohar Palti, warned that striking Iranian nuclear facilities "is on the table."

The UK, France, and Germany have sent top-ranking diplomats to Israel in order to urge de-escalation of the crisis, while the Biden administration is also said to be not be on board with Israel directly striking back on the Islamic Republic.

PM Netanyahu, however, said 'we will make our own decisions' on security.

Meanwhile, there is no hope in sight for any resolution on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Palestine where an unprecedented humanitarian crisis has developed.

Let's Debate

Tonight, April 17th, ZeroHedge is hosting a debate on the issue: participants will discuss everything from how the Biden administration should (or should not) respond, to whether Israel's actions in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon are morally justified vs. the actions of Hamas.

Defending Israel will be talk show host Dennis Prager and Newsweek opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon.

Taking the opposing position will be Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur and libertarian Dave Smith.

The debate will be moderated by Saagar Enjeti, founder of Breaking Points.

Tune in to our live stream Wednesday evening at 7 PM Eastern, right here at ZeroHedge.com. Additionally, you may subscribe to the ZeroHedge Rumble channel.