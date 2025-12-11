Prepare For Coming World War, NATO Chief Says

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Thursday gave a major address in Berlin wherein he pleaded with members of the alliance to drastically step up joint defense efforts, in order to face down a coming conflict with Russia that could be "on the scale of war our grandparents and great-grandparents endured."

It in the "keynote speech" he chastized those alliance partners who don't feel the urgency of the 'Russian threat' to Europe. "We are Russia's next target. I fear that too many are quietly complacent," he said. "Too many don't feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now."

"Conflict is at our door. Russia has brought war back to Europe. And we must be prepared," he added while warning of the next world war.

He further asserted that Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years, at a moment the Ukraine war shows no signs of stopping. Rutte argued that more than just higher spending thresholds should be implemented, and he urged that alliance members must shift to a "wartime mindset".

NOW - NATO Chief Rutte warns: "We need to be ready... Russia has brought war back to Europe, and we must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents and great-grandparents endured." pic.twitter.com/STEvo8y3Zr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 11, 2025

"Putin is paying for his pride with the blood of his own people," Rutte elsewhere stated. "And if he is prepared to sacrifice ordinary Russians in this way, what is he prepared to do to us?"

Of course, none of this acknowledged what from Moscow's point of view are the root causes of the war, especially the issue of constant NATO expansion.

Rutte is also hyping a coming 'world war' even while European leaders by and large have rejected the Trump-proposed peace plan, given they find the prospect of territorial concessions in Donbas and Crimea to be intolerable. It seems the hawks are still in control of Europe.

Another interesting moment was the NATO chief placing a lot of blame on China. He alleged that Moscow would not be able to execute the war without help from Beijing.

"China is Russia's lifeline," he alleged. "Without China's support, Russia could not continue to wage this war. About 80 percent of critical electronic components in Russian drones and other systems are made in China. So, when civilians die in Kyiv or Kharkiv, Chinese technology is often inside the weapons that kill them."

But ironically the same could be said of many Western military systems, even ones deployed by the Pentagon. Chinese tech is basically everywhere and this is no secret.

One commentator had this astute observation on the sad state of affairs in Europe: