Wagner's Prigozhin Presumed Dead After His Business Jet With 10 People On Board 'Crashes'

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023 - 05:09 PM

The internet has exploded with an avalanche breaking reports that Wagner chief Yvgeny Prigozhin’s business jet has crashed over Russia's Tver region, northwest of Moscow.

Unconfirmed reports say anywhere from seven to ten people were on board, all presumed dead - but it was initially unclear if Prigozhin himself was on board at the time. Russian media sources are now confirming that he was on board the downed plane, and is presumed dead.

This has led to immediate speculation that the private plane could have been shot down upon Putin's orders (or people in the military command placed a bomb?... or a sophisticated Western intel op?). Per FT's Moscow correspondent: "Wagner-linked channels say Russian air defense *shot down the plane* – the same private jet Prigozhin regularly uses."

The Kremlin has quickly issued confirmation that the aircraft did indeed belong to the controversial Wagner leader who led a mutiny against the defense ministry June 23-24. Per official news wires out of Russia

  • RUSSIA SAYS 10 PEOPLE KILLED AFTER PRIVATE JET CRASHES IN TVER REGION NORTH OF MOSCOW
  • RUSSIA SAYS EVGENY PRIGOZHIN COULD BE ON BOARD OF PLANE THAT CRASHED IN TVER REGION NORTH OF MOSCOW - TASS

Russian official sources are confirming, including RT...

KOMMERSANT: PRIGOZHIN HAS DIED IN THE PLANE CRASH IN RUSSIA'S TVER, RUSSIA'S FEDERAL AIR TRANSPORT AGENCY SAYS

Below is another video widely circulating of what is purported to be the Wagner chief's plane going down. A plume of smoke is seen hovering midair as the aircraft plummets straight down, strongly suggesting either a missile shot it down or a bomb detonated mid-air.

On-ground videos of the burning crash site have quickly circulated, included very graphic ones (not shown).

State news outlet RT writes in an update:

A private jet traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed on Wednesday in Russia’s Tver Region. The Russian Emergencies Ministry said all 10 people on board had died. Rosaviation has since said that Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Private Military Company, was listed among the passengers.

And additional statements are emerging:

Former Putin advisor Sergei Markov: “The murder of Prigozhin is the main achievement of Ukraine and all enemies of Russia will rejoice” — Al Jazeera

But then again...

There are emerging reports that Russia's security services are investigating whether Prigozhin's jet crashed due to a terrorist attack.

This is a good moment to recall Joe Biden's words on Yevgeny Prigozhin, issued July 13, 2023: "If I were he, I’d be careful what I ate. I’d be keeping my eye on my menu."

developing...

