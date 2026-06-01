The Prince Of Darkness's Shadow Phone: Mandelson's Refusal Exposes Starmer's Transparency Farce

Peter Mandelson spent much of the past four decades at the center of British power: New Labour architect, Blair-era fixer, former cabinet minister, lobbyist, peer, and one of Westminster's most notorious survivors. Oh, and he was sliding Jeffrey Epstein actionable inside info.

His old nickname, the "Prince of Darkness," was never subtle. It captured both his political skill and the suspicion that Mandelson was most comfortable operating where influence, money, and private access overlap.

Today, Ministers released more than 1,500 pages - three bulging volumes of emails, handwritten notes, and more than 160 pages of WhatsApps - in what they billed as "unprecedented transparency" over Mandelson's disastrous stint as Britain's ambassador to Washington. And of course, guess what: Mandelson flat-out refused to hand over his personal phone, and that's pretty much that. Cabinet Office solicitors formally requested access on March 31; he declined to comply. The government admitted it had "no further recourse."

MP David Davis called this a "National Security Issue."

So the twice disgraced, Epstein-tainted, and forever scheming – was handed one of Britain's most sensitive diplomatic jobs despite flashing red lights. Now, even as Keir Starmer's government tries to publish its way out of scandal, the most important communications may remain exactly where Mandelson wants them: out of sight.

Vetting Catastrophe

In January of 2025, UK Security recommended denying Mandelson high-level clearance given concerns over his web of contacts in China, Russia, and Israel, a £1m loan linked to an Israeli startup, and his lobbying firm Global Counsel's sticky client list. Epstein ties added "general reputational risk." Foreign Office officials overruled the recommendation the next day with scant written mitigations. Starmer claims he was never properly briefed – calling it "unforgivable." Top FCDO mandarin Olly Robbins soon departed.

Yet, Starmer gave Mandelson the job anyway. A handwritten note to then-Foreign Secretary David Lammy oozed confidence: the government would "never regret" appointing him. MI6's former chief warned him about email hacking risks. He dangled a Peter Thiel meeting for Starmer. And embassy officials noted Donald Trump coveting a personalized red ministerial box.

The Epstein Nexus: Money, "Best Pal," and Police Heat

US DOJ releases earlier in 2026 supercharged the scandal: roughly $75,000 in payments from Epstein to Mandelson and his partner around 2003-04, continued contact after Epstein's 2008 conviction, including stays at his properties, and allegations of sharing market-sensitive UK information during the financial crisis. Mandelson called Epstein his "best pal" in old correspondence. He denies wrongdoing, but the revelations triggered his sacking, a Met Police misconduct probe, his February 2026 arrest, and searches. The full 9-page UKSV report remains withheld at police request.

BREAKING: Peter Mandelson has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police has saidhttps://t.co/CAU6JMk4vg



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Hgl7kPXEpa — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 23, 2026

As the Guardian noted in February, emails forwarded to Epstein from the very top of the UK government include:

A confidential UK government document outlining £20bn in asset sales.

Mandelson claiming he was “trying hard” to change government policy on bankers’ bonuses.

An imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.

A suggestion that the JPMorgan boss “mildly threaten” the chancellor.

Epstein asked Mandelson to confirm a €500bn bailout – which the then business secretary said would be announced that evening. The following day, Mandelson also appeared to give Epstein an early tipoff about Gordon Brown’s resignation.

"he was a great FX trader" https://t.co/1U0adiK71z — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 2, 2026

The real fireworks are in the texts. Mandelson, ever the insider-outsider, talked extensive shit about the people he served:

Starmer's leadership: "advance / buckle / advance / buckle." No 10 was "beleaguered and bereft," not "leading from the front."

To Pat McFadden: Labour MPs were in a "mutinous state." Government priorities boiled down to "who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others." The "big picture is messy."

Pensions minister Torsten Bell echoed the chaos: everyone treating policy as "someone else's job."

Ministers curried favor. Mandelson dispensed unsolicited advice. The documents paint a dysfunctional WhatsApp government where spin, access, and personal networks trumped discipline.

The fallout has already claimed Morgan McSweeney, the chief of staff who backed the appointment, and communications director Tim Allan. May's local election drubbing saw more than 90 Labour MPs demand Starmer's head. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham – running in the Makerfield by-election on June 18, 2026 – lurks as the obvious challenger if Starmer falters further.

Opposition parties smell weakness. The saga encapsulates elite impunity: a veteran operator with a rap sheet of past resignations handed a plum post despite every warning light flashing. Mandelson's refusal to surrender his personal phone only fuels the suspicion that the official record is not the full record.