Pro-Palestine Group Attacks UK Defense Factory Producing F-35 Stealth Parts 

The sudden influx of unvetted migrants from around the world into Western nations poses a significant national security threat. Leftist-corporate media outlets are ignoring the mounting risks associated with unvetted migrants. However, citizen journalists on the 'free speech' social media platform X have outlined some of these dangers.

Let's begin with the latest data from the UK that shows the number of migrants crossing the English Channel soared to a new record high for the first three months of the year, according to BBC News.

The surge in migrants continues despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to 'stop' the migrant boats - though the latest data shows the PM is not doing enough.

Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said:

"Despite all the evidence to the contrary, Rishi Sunak keeps on telling the British people that small boat arrivals are coming down and his promise to stop the boats remains on track."

Kinnock added:

"It's time to get a grip and restore order to the border."

The latest evidence of national security risks emerging comes after a pro-Palestine group attacked the manufacturing facility of defense company Teledyne Technologies in the town of Baildon.

X user "Palestine Action" said, "Actionists are reaching every corner of this weapons factory to bring it down for Palestine!"

The pro-Palestine group has called for attacks on at least one Western defense company. These firms are essential for providing technologies to enhance national security across the West.

Actionists are reaching every corner of this weapons factory to bring it down for Palestine!



Actionists are dismantling the zionist war machine for the people of Palestine.



There is no word if the attackers were migrants/or citizens. At least one appeared foreign-looking...

"The site produces components for missiles and F-35 fighter jets used by the Israeli military to commit genocide in Gaza," the group said.

BREAKING: Palestine Action is on the roof of Teledyne's weapons factory in Shipley, West Yorkshire!



The site produces components for missiles and F-35 fighter jets used by the Israeli military to commit genocide in Gaza.



Across the Atlantic, the Biden administration's disastrous open southern borders have allowed ten million migrants from around the world into the country - many of whom are unvetted. There have already been reports of known terrorists caught by federal agencies and continued reports of at least one Iranian assassin hunting current and former senior US officials.

The incident at the Teledyne factory won't likely be the last attack on the West's defense companies as the result of open southern borders allows the enemy to attack from deep within.

The West is compromised - the chaos is only beginning.