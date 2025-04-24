Professor: Migrants Cost Millions, Are Seeking 'Revenge' On Europe

Via Remix News,

Not only must Poland refuse mass migration due to the societal costs, but the country also simply cannot afford it. Due to this reality, there can be no compromise over mass immigration, says Polish professor and lawyer Witold Modzelewski, who works at the University of Warsaw.

In a conversation on the FMC27NEWS YouTube channel, Prof. Witold Modzelewski said he can provide a conservative estimate of how much each migrant costs Poland per day, which he said is 150 Polish zlotys (PLN), or €35 per day.

“If we chose an assimilation policy – ​​assimilating those who choose us and we agree to have them here – then in today’s reality it is not just about mere food. After all, these people need to be provided with a place to stay…. they need to be covered by a state umbrella financing the so-called security services. If we were to assume the reality of today’s cost, it is an estimated PLN 150 per day. However, this is an underestimate,” said Prof. Modzelewski.

However, in other countries like Germany, these cost estimates are far higher, in part due to the higher cost of living.

Modzelewski may also not be factoring in social welfare, medical costs, integration courses, and education into his estimate.

As the professor pointed out, this amount concerns direct expenses, and there would also be indirect expenses.

“Who can we take from to finance it? There is no one to take from. Therefore, let’s put this problem aside as one we cannot afford and as one we will not participate in,” the professor stated.

He said that even if they can assume that Polish society would like to take on part of the costs of supporting migrants for humanitarian reasons, Poland cannot afford it.

Prof. Modzelewski emphasized that Poland bears no responsibility for the criminal colonial past of “Old Europe.” He pointed out that the people who are currently inhabiting Europe through generational transmission “want to take revenge.”

“Their rebellion is today, but the motive is the past. And we cannot participate in this,” said the professor.

“We have nothing in common with the colonial past of the old West and let’s not look for anything in common. If someone wants to drag us into collective responsibility for those crimes, for centuries of objective wrongs, then we have to say ‘no.”‘

According to Polish publication Do Rzeczy, “although mainstream media does not show it, a wave of protests is growing in Poland against the transfer of illegal immigrants from culturally alien regions – Africa and the Middle East – from Germany to our country. The lack of consent of Poles to open borders for mass migration is clearly shown by all polls.”

Poland is expected to received hundreds of thousands of migrants over the coming years due to the EU migration pact, which obligates member states to accept migrants.

